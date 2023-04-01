NASCAR-Xfinity ToyotaCare 250 Results

Saturday At Richmond Raceway Richmond, Va. Lap length: 0.75 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 250…

Saturday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 250 laps, 57 points.

2. (10) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 250, 39.

3. (7) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 250, 51.

4. (21) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 250, 38.

5. (22) Cole Custer, Ford, 250, 44.

6. (6) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 250, 35.

7. (17) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 250, 32.

8. (20) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 250, 32.

9. (18) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 250, 28.

10. (11) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 250, 27.

11. (32) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 250, 26.

12. (16) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 250, 25.

13. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250, 31.

14. (29) Chris Hacker, Ford, 250, 0.

15. (23) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 250, 22.

16. (14) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 250, 21.

17. (3) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 250, 21.

18. (34) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 250, 19.

19. (2) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 250, 18.

20. (25) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 250, 17.

21. (9) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 250, 33.

22. (24) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 250, 15.

23. (4) Riley Herbst, Ford, 250, 31.

24. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 249, 17.

25. (28) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 249, 12.

26. (27) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 248, 11.

27. (35) Joey Gase, Ford, 248, 10.

28. (19) Connor Mosack, Toyota, 248, 9.

29. (33) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 248, 8.

30. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 248, 7.

31. (38) Mason Maggio, Toyota, 247, 0.

32. (36) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 247, 5.

33. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 247, 4.

34. (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 247, 3.

35. (31) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 245, 2.

36. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 243, 1.

37. (15) Joe Graf Jr, Toyota, 236, 1.

38. (13) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, accident, 144, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 86.885 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 9 minutes, 29 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.298 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Allgaier 0-2; S.Smith 3-42; R.Herbst 43-44; C.Smith 45-79; R.Herbst 80-104; C.Smith 105-140; J.Berry 141-161; B.Jones 162-185; J.Berry 186-227; J.Nemechek 228-238; C.Smith 239-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Smith, 3 times for 83 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 63 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 40 laps; R.Herbst, 2 times for 27 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 24 laps; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 11 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Nemechek, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 277; 2. R.Herbst, 265; 3. J.Nemechek, 259; 4. C.Smith, 253; 5. J.Berry, 234; 6. J.Allgaier, 231; 7. S.Creed, 219; 8. S.Mayer, 208; 9. S.Smith, 203; 10. C.Custer, 196; 11. D.Hemric, 193; 12. P.Kligerman, 188; 13. R.Sieg, 175; 14. B.Jones, 161; 15. J.Burton, 149; 16. B.Moffitt, 141.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

