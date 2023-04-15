NASCAR-Xfinity Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 Results

Saturday At Martinsville Speedway Ridgeway, Va. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) John H. Nemechek, Toyota,…

Saturday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 250 laps, 60 points.

2. (7) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 250, 51.

3. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 250, 50.

4. (6) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 250, 42.

5. (10) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 250, 38.

6. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250, 36.

7. (13) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 250, 40.

8. (12) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 250, 30.

9. (16) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 250, 28.

10. (11) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 250, 32.

11. (4) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 250, 28.

12. (14) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 250, 29.

13. (23) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 250, 24.

14. (31) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 250, 23.

15. (19) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 250, 22.

16. (15) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 250, 21.

17. (21) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 250, 20.

18. (17) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 250, 19.

19. (20) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 250, 18.

20. (25) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 250, 17.

21. (36) Patrick Emerling, Ford, 250, 16.

22. (26) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

23. (37) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 250, 14.

24. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 250, 13.

25. (30) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 250, 12.

26. (24) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 250, 11.

27. (3) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 250, 10.

28. (35) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 249, 9.

29. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 246, 8.

30. (9) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 222, 16.

31. (5) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 221, 13.

32. (22) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 210, 5.

33. (18) Connor Mosack, Toyota, 205, 4.

34. (27) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, suspension, 198, 3.

35. (28) Kyle Sieg, Ford, accident, 145, 2.

36. (29) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, accident, 143, 1.

37. (34) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, accident, 133, 1.

38. (33) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, engine, 83, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 59.396 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 12 minutes, 50 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Caution.

Caution Flags: 10 for 82 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Custer 0-5; J.Nemechek 6-65; A.Hill 66-73; J.Berry 74-100; S.Smith 101-106; J.Nemechek 107-211; J.Allgaier 212-217; J.Nemechek 218-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 3 times for 198 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 27 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 8 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 6 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 5 laps.

Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Nemechek, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 277; 2. R.Herbst, 265; 3. J.Nemechek, 259; 4. C.Smith, 253; 5. J.Berry, 234; 6. J.Allgaier, 231; 7. S.Creed, 219; 8. S.Mayer, 208; 9. S.Smith, 203; 10. C.Custer, 196; 11. D.Hemric, 193; 12. P.Kligerman, 188; 13. R.Sieg, 175; 14. B.Jones, 161; 15. J.Burton, 149; 16. B.Moffitt, 141.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

