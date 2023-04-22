NASCAR-Xfinity Ag-Pro 300 Results

Saturday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 121…

Saturday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 121 laps, 57 points.

2. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 121, 47.

3. (38) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 121, 39.

4. (18) Cole Custer, Ford, 121, 33.

5. (17) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 121, 32.

6. (28) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 121, 31.

7. (4) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 121, 30.

8. (26) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 121, 29.

9. (33) Joey Gase, Ford, 121, 28.

10. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 121, 27.

11. (36) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 121, 26.

12. (10) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 121, 25.

13. (32) Cj McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 121, 24.

14. (21) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 121, 25.

15. (27) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 121, 22.

16. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 121, 21.

17. (13) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 121, 32.

18. (1) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 121, 30.

19. (37) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 120, 18.

20. (25) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 113, 17.

21. (9) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 110, 22.

22. (31) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 110, 15.

23. (15) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 110, 15.

24. (30) Kaz Grala, Toyota, accident, 110, 13.

25. (11) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 110, 24.

26. (35) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, accident, 110, 11.

27. (14) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, dvp, 110, 14.

28. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 100, 20.

29. (16) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 100, 16.

30. (20) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, accident, 100, 16.

31. (19) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, transmission, 83, 6.

32. (3) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 81, 5.

33. (12) Sammy Smith, Toyota, accident, 63, 4.

34. (34) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 3.

35. (22) Dexter Stacey, Toyota, accident, 47, 2.

36. (5) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 1.

37. (6) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, accident, 37, 1.

38. (24) Parker Chase, Toyota, dvp, 37, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.951 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, .0 minutes, 33 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.113 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 48 laps.

Lead Changes: 28 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Hill 0; P.Retzlaff 1-2; A.Alfredo 3-7; D.Hemric 8-12; S.Creed 13-20; C.Smith 21; S.Creed 22-23; J.Allgaier 24-27; B.Poole 28; R.Truex 29-32; J.Allgaier 33; B.Moffitt 34; J.Allgaier 35-36; B.Moffitt 37-43; J.Burton 44-50; B.Poole 51; D.Hemric 52-53; R.Truex 54; D.Hemric 55-61; A.Hill 62-75; R.Truex 76-79; B.Moffitt 80-90; R.Sieg 91-106; B.Moffitt 107; R.Sieg 108-109; D.Hemric 110; J.Burton 111-113; S.Creed 114; J.Burton 115-121

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Moffitt, 4 times for 20 laps; R.Sieg, 2 times for 18 laps; J.Burton, 3 times for 17 laps; D.Hemric, 4 times for 15 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 14 laps; S.Creed, 3 times for 11 laps; R.Truex, 3 times for 9 laps; J.Allgaier, 3 times for 7 laps; A.Alfredo, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Poole, 2 times for 2 laps; P.Retzlaff, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Nemechek, 2; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 328; 2. J.Nemechek, 324; 3. C.Smith, 309; 4. R.Herbst, 296; 5. J.Berry, 292; 6. J.Allgaier, 287; 7. C.Custer, 279; 8. S.Creed, 276; 9. S.Smith, 258; 10. D.Hemric, 255; 11. P.Kligerman, 247; 12. S.Mayer, 237; 13. J.Burton, 229; 14. B.Jones, 224; 15. R.Sieg, 209; 16. B.Moffitt, 194.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

