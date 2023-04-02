NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 Results

Sunday At Richmond Raceway Richmond, Va. Lap length: 0.75 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400…

Sunday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 52 points.

2. (30) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 400, 0.

3. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400, 48.

4. (21) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 45.

5. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 41.

6. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, 400, 31.

7. (18) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 36.

8. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400, 37.

9. (14) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 400, 29.

10. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 34.

11. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 33.

12. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 400, 26.

13. (32) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400, 24.

14. (2) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 400, 23.

15. (13) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 400, 22.

16. (5) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 400, 26.

17. (37) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 400, 0.

18. (33) Ryan Preece, Ford, 400, 19.

19. (26) Harrison Burton, Ford, 400, 18.

20. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 27.

21. (16) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 400, 16.

22. (28) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 400, 15.

23. (20) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 400, 14.

24. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 31.

25. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 399, 12.

26. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 399, 11.

27. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 399, 10.

28. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 399, 9.

29. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 399, 8.

30. (7) Chris Buescher, Ford, 398, 7.

31. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 398, 6.

32. (36) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 398, 5.

33. (35) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 396, 0.

34. (31) Cody Ware, Ford, 395, 3.

35. (8) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 384, 2.

36. (34) JJ Yeley, Ford, 383, 0.

37. (23) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, accident, 303, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 91.085 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 17 minutes, 37 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.535 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 54 laps.

Lead Changes: 22 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Bowman 0; K.Busch 1; A.Bowman 2-9; W.Byron 10-33; R.Chastain 34-49; W.Byron 50-123; K.Larson 124-160; D.Hamlin 161-166; K.Larson 167-196; W.Byron 197-206; C.Bell 207-227; D.Hamlin 228-234; C.Bell 235; D.Hamlin 236-293; B.Wallace 294; M.Truex 295-307; K.Larson 308; M.Truex 309-351; C.Bell 352-355; B.Keselowski 356; J.Berry 357-366; W.Byron 367-375; K.Larson 376-400

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 4 times for 117 laps; K.Larson, 4 times for 93 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 71 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 56 laps; C.Bell, 3 times for 26 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 16 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 10 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 8 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Wallace, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 2; K.Busch, 1; J.Logano, 1; T.Reddick, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Bowman, 226; 2. R.Chastain, 211; 3. W.Byron, 197; 4. K.Busch, 192; 5. J.Logano, 186; 6. K.Harvick, 186; 7. C.Bell, 184; 8. R.Blaney, 177; 9. K.Larson, 170; 10. A.Cindric, 166; 11. M.Truex, 165; 12. B.Keselowski, 162; 13. T.Reddick, 161; 14. D.Hamlin, 161; 15. R.Stenhouse, 159; 16. C.Buescher, 157.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

