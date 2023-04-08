EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter spending expected be record breaking | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race 3 Results

The Associated Press

April 8, 2023, 6:56 PM

Saturday

At Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 15 laps, 0 points.

2. (5) Ryan Preece, Ford, 15, 0.

3. (9) JJ Yeley, Ford, 15, 0.

4. (1) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

5. (8) Michael McDowell, Ford, 15, 0.

6. (4) Matt Crafton, Ford, 15, 0.

7. (7) Chris Buescher, Ford, 15, 0.

8. (3) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

9. (2) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

