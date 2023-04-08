NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race 3 Results

Saturday
At Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 15 laps, 0 points.
2. (5) Ryan Preece, Ford, 15, 0.
3. (9) JJ Yeley, Ford, 15, 0.
4. (1) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 15, 0.
5. (8) Michael McDowell, Ford, 15, 0.
6. (4) Matt Crafton, Ford, 15, 0.
7. (7) Chris Buescher, Ford, 15, 0.
8. (3) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 15, 0.
9. (2) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 15, 0.
___
Race Statistics were not immediately available.
___
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
