NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 Results

Sunday At Martinsville Speedway Ridgeway, Va. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (19) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400…

Sunday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (19) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 43 points.

2. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 35.

3. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 34.

4. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 44.

5. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 400, 47.

6. (3) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400, 42.

7. (31) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 30.

8. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 400, 29.

9. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 400, 32.

10. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 27.

11. (23) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400, 26.

12. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 25.

13. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400, 29.

14. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400, 23.

15. (1) Ryan Preece, Ford, 400, 32.

16. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 21.

17. (2) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 400, 30.

18. (12) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 400, 19.

19. (20) Michael McDowell, Ford, 400, 18.

20. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 32.

21. (17) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 400, 16.

22. (6) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 400, 30.

23. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 15.

24. (21) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 19.

25. (13) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 399, 16.

26. (27) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 399, 11.

27. (14) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 399, 10.

28. (26) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 398, 9.

29. (32) Harrison Burton, Ford, 398, 8.

30. (29) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 398, 7.

31. (28) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 398, 6.

32. (35) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 397, 5.

33. (25) Austin Cindric, Ford, 397, 4.

34. (33) Zane Smith, Ford, 395, 0.

35. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 390, 0.

36. (36) JJ Yeley, Ford, accident, 337, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 74.005 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 50 minutes, 35 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 4.142 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 50 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Preece 0-135; R.Chastain 136-166; K.Harvick 167-185; C.Briscoe 186-256; D.Hamlin 257-292; B.Keselowski 293-299; D.Suárez 300-306; C.Briscoe 307-344; K.Harvick 345; J.Logano 346-370; K.Larson 371-400

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Preece, 1 time for 135 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 109 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 36 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 31 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 30 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 25 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 20 laps; D.Suárez, 1 time for 7 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 7 laps.

Wins: K.Larson, 2; W.Byron, 2; C.Bell, 1; T.Reddick, 1; J.Logano, 1; K.Busch, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 302; 2. R.Chastain, 297; 3. K.Harvick, 287; 4. K.Larson, 285; 5. M.Truex, 266; 6. T.Reddick, 265; 7. J.Logano, 258; 8. K.Busch, 250; 9. D.Hamlin, 247; 10. R.Blaney, 241; 11. A.Bowman, 237; 12. B.Keselowski, 235; 13. R.Stenhouse, 223; 14. C.Briscoe, 210; 15. W.Byron, 208; 16. C.Buescher, 206.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

