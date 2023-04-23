NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 Results

Sunday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (17) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 196…

Sunday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (17) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 196 laps, 40 points.

2. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 196, 35.

3. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 196, 34.

4. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 196, 33.

5. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 196, 32.

6. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 196, 31.

7. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 196, 37.

8. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 196, 29.

9. (22) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 196, 29.

10. (28) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 196, 27.

11. (38) JJ Yeley, Ford, 196, 0.

12. (29) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 196, 44.

13. (27) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 196, 33.

14. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 196, 23.

15. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 196, 24.

16. (13) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 196, 21.

17. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 196, 23.

18. (37) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 196, 19.

19. (26) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 196, 18.

20. (36) Riley Herbst, Ford, 196, 0.

21. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 196, 24.

22. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 196, 25.

23. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 196, 22.

24. (31) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 196, 0.

25. (34) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 196, 12.

26. (15) Austin Cindric, Ford, 196, 16.

27. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 196, 15.

28. (12) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 195, 16.

29. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 195, 8.

30. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 195, 10.

31. (3) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, garage, 194, 6.

32. (30) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, accident, 189, 10.

33. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 189, 10.

34. (16) Ryan Preece, Ford, accident, 189, 9.

35. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 189, 2.

36. (25) Harrison Burton, Ford, accident, 183, 7.

37. (35) Zane Smith, Ford, accident, 141, 0.

38. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 141, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 146.569 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 33 minutes, 25 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Caution.

Caution Flags: 8 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 57 among 21 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0; A.Almirola 1-6; C.Briscoe 7; B.Wallace 8-30; D.Suárez 31-34; K.Busch 35; R.Chastain 36-38; R.Preece 39-40; E.Jones 41-43; C.Elliott 44-47; A.Bowman 48-52; C.Elliott 53-55; A.Bowman 56; C.Elliott 57; A.Bowman 58-59; C.Elliott 60-62; B.McLeod 63; D.Hamlin 64-70; K.Harvick 71-76; J.Logano 77; M.Truex 78-82; J.Logano 83; M.Truex 84; J.Logano 85; M.Truex 86-97; B.Wallace 98-99; K.Harvick 100-104; B.Keselowski 105-106; C.Elliott 107; M.Truex 108; C.Elliott 109; B.Wallace 110-114; C.Elliott 115-119; A.Almirola 120-122; W.Byron 123; A.Almirola 124-125; B.Wallace 126; H.Burton 127-130; R.Blaney 131; H.Burton 132-137; R.Blaney 138-140; H.Burton 141; R.Blaney 142-143; D.Suárez 144; R.Blaney 145-146; B.Wallace 147-149; R.Blaney 150-154; T.Gibbs 155-156; R.Blaney 157-168; T.Gibbs 169; R.Blaney 170-179; T.Gibbs 180; R.Blaney 181-188; N.Gragson 189; R.Blaney 190-193; K.Busch 194; B.Wallace 195; K.Busch 196

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 9 times for 47 laps; B.Wallace, 6 times for 35 laps; M.Truex, 4 times for 19 laps; C.Elliott, 7 times for 18 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 11 laps; A.Almirola, 3 times for 11 laps; H.Burton, 3 times for 11 laps; A.Bowman, 3 times for 8 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 7 laps; D.Suárez, 2 times for 5 laps; T.Gibbs, 3 times for 4 laps; K.Busch, 3 times for 3 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Logano, 3 times for 3 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap; B.McLeod, 1 time for 1 lap; N.Gragson, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 2; K.Busch, 2; W.Byron, 2; C.Bell, 1; T.Reddick, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 331; 2. R.Chastain, 319; 3. K.Harvick, 311; 4. K.Larson, 295; 5. K.Busch, 290; 6. T.Reddick, 286; 7. M.Truex, 281; 8. R.Blaney, 276; 9. A.Bowman, 270; 10. D.Hamlin, 270; 11. J.Logano, 268; 12. B.Keselowski, 267; 13. R.Stenhouse, 247; 14. W.Byron, 245; 15. C.Briscoe, 243; 16. C.Buescher, 240.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

