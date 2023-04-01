NASCAR Craftsman Truck SpeedyCash.com 250 Results

Saturday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Carson Hocevar,…

Listen now to WTOP News

Saturday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 172 laps, 40 points.

2. (14) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 172, 38.

3. (7) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 172, 36.

4. (3) Ty Majeski, Ford, 172, 40.

5. (25) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 172, 32.

6. (9) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 172, 31.

7. (10) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 172, 39.

8. (2) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 172, 29.

9. (4) Corey Heim, Toyota, 172, 32.

10. (26) Ryan Vargas, Toyota, 172, 27.

11. (23) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 172, 26.

12. (27) Mason Massey, Ford, 172, 25.

13. (21) Matt Crafton, Ford, 172, 24.

14. (6) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 172, 31.

15. (1) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 172, 32.

16. (18) Zane Smith, Ford, 172, 27.

17. (13) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 171, 21.

18. (19) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 169, 19.

19. (15) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 169, 18.

20. (24) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 169, 17.

21. (29) Josh Reaume, Ford, 168, 16.

22. (34) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 168, 15.

23. (12) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 167, 14.

24. (17) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 166, 13.

25. (20) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 165, 12.

26. (8) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 164, 11.

27. (11) Tanner Gray, Toyota, accident, 161, 10.

28. (16) Dean Thompson, Toyota, accident, 143, 14.

29. (32) Armani Williams, Toyota, accident, 140, 8.

30. (30) Trey Hutchens III, Chevrolet, accident, 137, 7.

31. (28) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 134, 6.

32. (33) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 122, 5.

33. (31) Keith McGee, Ford, accident, 39, 4.

34. (22) Chad Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 17, 3.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.