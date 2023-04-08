NASCAR Craftsman Truck Qualifying Race 3 Results

Saturday At Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Joey Logano,…

Saturday

At Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 15 laps, 0 points.

2. (9) Ty Majeski, Ford, 15, 0.

3. (2) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

4. (7) Corey Heim, Toyota, 15, 0.

5. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

6. (1) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

7. (3) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 15, 0.

8. (4) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

9. (10) Tanner Carrick, Toyota, accident, 3, 0.

10. (6) Jerry Bohlman, Toyota, accident, 0, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

