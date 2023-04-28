2023 NFL DRAFT: Day 2 preview | 1st round breakdown | Ravens draft WR Flowers | Saints draft Damascus HS alum | Giants trade for Maryland CB Banks
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Napoli can clinch title…

Napoli can clinch title in its stadium named after Maradona

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 7:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILAN (AP) — Napoli could get the chance to clinch its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona’s playing days in front of its fans this weekend at the stadium now named after the club’s most emblematic player.

The Italian league announced Friday that Napoli’s match against regional rival Salernitana originally scheduled for Saturday will now be played on Sunday at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT). That means that if second-place Lazio doesn’t win at Inter Milan earlier Sunday, Napoli would seal the “scudetto” with six rounds to spare if it wins at home.

The scheduling move was made following a request by authorities in Naples in order to maintain public safety in the city, by concentrating the initial celebrations inside the stadium in case of the title.

Maradona led Napoli to its only Serie A trophies in 1987 and 1990 in what was previously known as the Stadio San Paolo. The stadium was renamed for him when he died 2 ½ years ago.

Napoli enters the weekend 17 points ahead of Lazio.

Also, Napoli’s next game at Udinese was moved from Tuesday to Thursday.

___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up