Myers leads Reds against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (5-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (6-8, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (5-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (6-8, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0); Reds: Luis Cessa (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -191, Reds +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies after Wil Myers had four hits against the Phillies on Saturday.

Cincinnati has a 5-3 record in home games and a 6-8 record overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Philadelphia is 5-10 overall and 2-7 on the road. The Phillies have a 3-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.02 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.