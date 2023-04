Mutua Madrid Open Results

Sunday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €7,705,780 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

Sunday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Karen Khachanov (10), Russia, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (20), Spain, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (28), Japan, 6-2, 7-5.

Alexander Zverev (13), Germany, def. Hugo Grenier, France, 6-1, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Daria Kasatkina (8), Russia, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.

Martina Trevisan (18), Italy, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Veronika Kudermetova (12), Russia, def. Anastasia Potapova (21), Russia, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula (3), United States, def. Marie Bouzkova (29), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Bernarda Pera (28), United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (6), Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani (6), Brazil, def. Erika Andreeva and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 6-3, 7-5.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (8), China, 6-3, 6-1.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

