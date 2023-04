Mutua Madrid Open Results

Thursday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €7,705,780 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

Listen now to WTOP News

Thursday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 6-0.

Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Roman Safiullin, Russia, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Zhang Zhizhen, China, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Abdullah Shelbayh, Jordan, 6-1, 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-2.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Maria Sakkari (9), Greece, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Petra Kvitova (10), Czech Republic, 7-6 (9), 6-1.

Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Irene Burillo Escorihuela, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.

Rebeka Masarova, Spain, def. Donna Vekic (20), Croatia, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Jelena Ostapenko (19), Latvia, def. Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 6-0, 6-3.

Camila Osorio, Colombia, def. Marta Kostyuk (32), Ukraine, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Liudmila Samsonova (14), Russia, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Paula Badosa (26), Spain, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Elise Mertens (24), Belgium, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-3, 6-1.

Mayar Sherif, Egypt, def. Anhelina Kalinina (30), Ukraine, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Magda Linette (17), Poland, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia (5), France, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Irina-Camelia Begu (31), Romania, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Shelby Rogers (33), United States, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-2, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5).

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (7), Australia, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, and Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (6), Britain, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (8), China, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-5, 6-2.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, 6-0, 6-1.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (1), United States, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1).

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.