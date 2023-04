Mutua Madrid Open Results

Tuesday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €7,705,780 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

Tuesday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Aslan Karatsev (22), Russia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (1), Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Marco Cecchinato (2), Italy, def. Giulio Zeppieri (19), Italy, 7-6, 6-4.

Hugo Grenier (21), France, def. Daniel Rincon, Spain, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Kaichi Uchida, Japan, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Felipe Meligeni Alves, Brazil, 6-3, 7-6.

Jurij Rodionov (15), Austria, def. Daniel Altmaier (4), Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Yannick Hanfmann (12), Germany, def. Arthur Cazaux, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Matteo Arnaldi (8), Italy, def. Arthur Fils (17), France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Yosuke Watanuki (13), Japan, def. Pavel Kotov (10), Russia, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6.

Borna Gojo (11), Croatia, def. Zsombor Piros (23), Hungary, 7-6, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Clara Burel (19), France, def. Viktoriya Tomova (1), Bulgaria, 1-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (9), Slovakia, def. Kimberly Birrell (21), Australia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Leolia Jeanjean (22), France, 6-4, 6-3.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz (3), Spain, def. Tamara Korpatsch (15), Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Julia Grabher (2), Austria, 6-1, 6-2.

Laura Siegemund (14), Germany, def. Kamilla Rakhimova (8), Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Arantxa Rus (16), Netherlands, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam (7), Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Sara Errani (5), Italy, def. Jodie Anna Burrage (17), Britain, 6-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Irene Burillo Escorihuela, Spain, def. Emiliana Arango, Colombia, 7-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-2, 6-2.

Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-0, 6-3.

Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Zhu Lin, China, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Claire Liu, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

