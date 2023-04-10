Live Radio
MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

April 10, 2023, 11:07 AM

Through Saturday, April 8

Goals
Jordan Morris, SEA 8
Denis Bouanga, LFC 6
Amine Bassi, HOU 5
Klauss, STL 5
Thiago Almada, ATL 4
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 4
Jesus Ferreira, DAL 4
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 4

8 players tied with 3

Assists
Thiago Almada, ATL 5
Leo Chu, SEA 5
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 4
Julian Gressel, VAN 4
Nico Lodeiro, SEA 4
Eduard Loewen, STL 4
Alexandru Irinel Matan, CLB 4
Carles Gil, NE 3
Brian Gutierrez, CHI 3
Jean Mota, MCF 3
Steven Moreira, CLB 3
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 3
Carlos Vela, LFC 3

___

Shots
Erik Thommy, KC 29
Martin Ojeda, ORL 26
Thiago Almada, ATL 23
Brian White, VAN 23
Christian Benteke, DC 22
Federico Bernardeschi, TOR 22
Daniel Salloi, KC 22
Luiz Araujo, ATL 21
Denis Bouanga, LFC 21
Klauss, STL 21

___

Shots on Goal
Erik Thommy, KC 12
Federico Bernardeschi, TOR 9
Brenner, CIN 9
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 9
Klauss, STL 9
Jordan Morris, SEA 9
Martin Ojeda, ORL 9
Daniel Salloi, KC 9
Thiago Almada, ATL 8
Christian Benteke, DC 8
Denis Bouanga, LFC 8
Julian Carranza, PHI 8
Brian White, VAN 8
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 8

___

Cautions
Matias Pellegrini, NYC 5
Enzo Copetti, CLT 4

20 players tied with 3

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Matias Pellegrini, NYC 5 0 5
Enzo Copetti, CLT 4 0 4
Franco Ibarra, ATL 3 1 4

21 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Joe Willis, NSH 0.29
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.43
Roman Celentano, CIN 0.57
John McCarthy, LFC 0.60
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.80
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 0.86
Djordje Petrovic, NE 0.86
Andre Blake, PHI 0.92
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.00
Sean Johnson, TOR 1.00
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 1.00
Maarten Paes, DAL 1.00
Eloy Room, CLB 1.00
Yohei Takaoka, VAN 1.00

___

Shutouts
Roman Celentano, CIN 5
Joe Willis, NSH 5
Stefan Frei, SEA 4
Djordje Petrovic, NE 4
Steve Clark, HOU 3
Sean Johnson, TOR 3
John McCarthy, LFC 3
William Yarbrough, COL 3

9 players tied with 2

___

Saves
Drake Callender, MCF 33
Djordje Petrovic, NE 29
Brad Stuver, ATX 28
Joe Willis, NSH 24
William Yarbrough, COL 24
Zac MacMath, RSL 22
Maarten Paes, DAL 22
George Marks, CLT 21
Jonathan Sirois, MTL 21
Sean Johnson, TOR 20

___

