MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, April 8
|Goals
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|8
|Denis Bouanga, LFC
|6
|Amine Bassi, HOU
|5
|Klauss, STL
|5
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|4
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|4
|Jesus Ferreira, DAL
|4
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|4
8 players tied with 3
|Assists
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|5
|Leo Chu, SEA
|5
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|4
|Julian Gressel, VAN
|4
|Nico Lodeiro, SEA
|4
|Eduard Loewen, STL
|4
|Alexandru Irinel Matan, CLB
|4
|Carles Gil, NE
|3
|Brian Gutierrez, CHI
|3
|Jean Mota, MCF
|3
|Steven Moreira, CLB
|3
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|3
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|3
___
|Shots
|Erik Thommy, KC
|29
|Martin Ojeda, ORL
|26
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|23
|Brian White, VAN
|23
|Christian Benteke, DC
|22
|Federico Bernardeschi, TOR
|22
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|22
|Luiz Araujo, ATL
|21
|Denis Bouanga, LFC
|21
|Klauss, STL
|21
___
|Shots on Goal
|Erik Thommy, KC
|12
|Federico Bernardeschi, TOR
|9
|Brenner, CIN
|9
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|9
|Klauss, STL
|9
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|9
|Martin Ojeda, ORL
|9
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|9
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|8
|Christian Benteke, DC
|8
|Denis Bouanga, LFC
|8
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|8
|Brian White, VAN
|8
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|8
___
|Cautions
|Matias Pellegrini, NYC
|5
|Enzo Copetti, CLT
|4
20 players tied with 3
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Matias Pellegrini, NYC
|5
|0
|5
|Enzo Copetti, CLT
|4
|0
|4
|Franco Ibarra, ATL
|3
|1
|4
21 players tied with 3
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Joe Willis, NSH
|0.29
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.43
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|0.57
|John McCarthy, LFC
|0.60
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|0.80
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|0.86
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|0.86
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.92
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|1.00
|Sean Johnson, TOR
|1.00
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|1.00
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|1.00
|Eloy Room, CLB
|1.00
|Yohei Takaoka, VAN
|1.00
___
|Shutouts
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|5
|Joe Willis, NSH
|5
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|4
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|4
|Steve Clark, HOU
|3
|Sean Johnson, TOR
|3
|John McCarthy, LFC
|3
|William Yarbrough, COL
|3
9 players tied with 2
___
|Saves
|Drake Callender, MCF
|33
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|29
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|28
|Joe Willis, NSH
|24
|William Yarbrough, COL
|24
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|22
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|22
|George Marks, CLT
|21
|Jonathan Sirois, MTL
|21
|Sean Johnson, TOR
|20
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.