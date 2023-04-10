MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, April 8 Goals Jordan Morris, SEA 8 Denis Bouanga, LFC 6 Amine Bassi, HOU 5 Klauss, STL 5…

Through Saturday, April 8

Goals Jordan Morris, SEA 8 Denis Bouanga, LFC 6 Amine Bassi, HOU 5 Klauss, STL 5 Thiago Almada, ATL 4 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 4 Jesus Ferreira, DAL 4 Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 4

8 players tied with 3

Assists Thiago Almada, ATL 5 Leo Chu, SEA 5 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 4 Julian Gressel, VAN 4 Nico Lodeiro, SEA 4 Eduard Loewen, STL 4 Alexandru Irinel Matan, CLB 4 Carles Gil, NE 3 Brian Gutierrez, CHI 3 Jean Mota, MCF 3 Steven Moreira, CLB 3 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 3 Carlos Vela, LFC 3

___

Shots Erik Thommy, KC 29 Martin Ojeda, ORL 26 Thiago Almada, ATL 23 Brian White, VAN 23 Christian Benteke, DC 22 Federico Bernardeschi, TOR 22 Daniel Salloi, KC 22 Luiz Araujo, ATL 21 Denis Bouanga, LFC 21 Klauss, STL 21

___

Shots on Goal Erik Thommy, KC 12 Federico Bernardeschi, TOR 9 Brenner, CIN 9 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 9 Klauss, STL 9 Jordan Morris, SEA 9 Martin Ojeda, ORL 9 Daniel Salloi, KC 9 Thiago Almada, ATL 8 Christian Benteke, DC 8 Denis Bouanga, LFC 8 Julian Carranza, PHI 8 Brian White, VAN 8 Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 8

___

Cautions Matias Pellegrini, NYC 5 Enzo Copetti, CLT 4

20 players tied with 3

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Matias Pellegrini, NYC 5 0 5 Enzo Copetti, CLT 4 0 4 Franco Ibarra, ATL 3 1 4

21 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Joe Willis, NSH 0.29 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.43 Roman Celentano, CIN 0.57 John McCarthy, LFC 0.60 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.80 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 0.86 Djordje Petrovic, NE 0.86 Andre Blake, PHI 0.92 Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.00 Sean Johnson, TOR 1.00 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 1.00 Maarten Paes, DAL 1.00 Eloy Room, CLB 1.00 Yohei Takaoka, VAN 1.00

___

Shutouts Roman Celentano, CIN 5 Joe Willis, NSH 5 Stefan Frei, SEA 4 Djordje Petrovic, NE 4 Steve Clark, HOU 3 Sean Johnson, TOR 3 John McCarthy, LFC 3 William Yarbrough, COL 3

9 players tied with 2

___

Saves Drake Callender, MCF 33 Djordje Petrovic, NE 29 Brad Stuver, ATX 28 Joe Willis, NSH 24 William Yarbrough, COL 24 Zac MacMath, RSL 22 Maarten Paes, DAL 22 George Marks, CLT 21 Jonathan Sirois, MTL 21 Sean Johnson, TOR 20

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.