Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs meet in game 2 of series

Chicago Cubs (14-11, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (14-13, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Caleb Kilian (0-0); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -126, Cubs +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Miami has an 8-6 record at home and a 14-13 record overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

Chicago has a 6-3 record on the road and a 14-11 record overall. The Cubs have gone 11-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 13 extra base hits (eight doubles and five home runs). Jazz Chisholm is 9-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with nine home runs while slugging .624. Yan Gomes is 15-for-37 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

