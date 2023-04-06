Mets placing Narváez on IL, Álvarez could be called up

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher Omar Narváez will be placed on the injured list with a strained…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher Omar Narváez will be placed on the injured list with a strained left calf that will likely sideline him several weeks.

The Mets announced Thursday that Narváez had an MRI that revealed a medium- to high-grade strain. The team said the typical timeline for recovery from that kind of injury is eight to nine weeks.

Narváez being sidelined will likely open a roster spot for Mets top prospect Francisco Álvarez, who hit two home runs in four games for Triple-A Syracuse. The power-hitting catcher is considered one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

Álvarez debuted in the majors late last September and went 2 for 12 with a homer, a double and two walks in five regular-season games. He was included on the Mets’ playoff roster and struck out in his only postseason appearance in the NL wild-card round against San Diego.

The 31-year-old Narváez left the Mets’ 7-6 loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday with what he told reporters was “tightness.” He was replaced by Tomas Nido. Narváez was hitting .286 with two RBIs in five games with New York after signing a one-year deal with the team in December.

The Mets also announced they claimed right-hander Edwin Uceta from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Syracuse. New York also transferred righty Sam Coonrod to the 60-day injured list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.