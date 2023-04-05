TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Analysis: Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | For Trump, attention is attention | Photos
Mets home opener against Marlins postponed to Friday

The Associated Press

April 5, 2023, 6:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets’ home opener against the Miami Marlins was postponed a day until Friday because of a forecast of rain.

The game was rescheduled for a 1:10 p.m. start and tickets that were to have been used Thursday will be good for Friday.

Both teams will enter the game at 3-4 on the season.

