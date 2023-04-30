2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
Mets, Braves rained out for 2nd straight day, play 2 Monday

The Associated Press

April 30, 2023, 10:09 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves were rained out for the second straight day on Sunday.

The game was postponed about 3 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch at 1:40 p.m. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Monday starting at 1:10 p.m., originally scheduled as a single game.

Saturday’s rainout was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader at Citi Field on Aug. 12.

The teams’ series opener Friday night was shortened by rain to five innings.

The slumping Mets have lost five of six. The Braves have won seven of the past eight meetings between the teams dating to last year, including a pivotal three-game sweep in Atlanta near the end of last season that sent them to their fifth straight division title.

