Mathias leads Pirates against the Rockies after 4-hit performance

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-12, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday, 8:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-12, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (0-2, 9.90 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -112, Rockies -107; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies after Mark Mathias had four hits against the Rockies on Monday.

Colorado has a 5-12 record overall and a 3-5 record at home. The Rockies have a 5-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Pittsburgh has a 10-7 record overall and a 7-4 record in road games. The Pirates have a 3-1 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has four doubles and two home runs for the Rockies. Kris Bryant is 13-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with five home runs while slugging .603. Rodolfo Castro is 12-for-28 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .264 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.