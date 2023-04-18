MATCHDAY: Man City visits Bayern, Inter Milan hosts Benfica

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday: BAYERN MUNICH vs. MANCHESTER CITY A 3-0 win in…

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:

BAYERN MUNICH vs. MANCHESTER CITY

A 3-0 win in the first leg has Manchester City on the verge of reaching the semifinals for what would be the third season in a row. Led by Erling Haaland and his prodigious scoring record, City is chasing a potential triple of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. Only four clubs in Champions League history have overturned deficits of at least three goals in knockout games, and Bayern’s recent performances do not suggest a similar shock is likely. A draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday prompted criticism from coach Thomas Tuchel. Sadio Mané could return for the home game at Allianz Arena after serving a one-match suspension from the Bayern squad.

INTER MILAN vs. BENFICA

Inter Milan won 2-0 in the first leg against Benfica but can’t afford another home letdown at San Siro if it is to advance to the semifinals. Last week’s victory in Lisbon is Inter’s only win in eight matches. Moreover, Inter has lost its past three home matches — all without scoring a goal. The Nerazzurri have only scored four goals in their past seven matches and two of those were penalties. Inter midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu could be back in the starting lineup as he made his return from injury in Saturday’s loss to Monza but Stefan de Vrij remains a doubt after limping off in that match. Benfica will have central defender Nicolás Otamendi, who was suspended in the first leg. Benfica has lost three straight matches for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

