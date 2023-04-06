Live Radio
Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

April 6, 2023, 7:34 PM

Thursday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

First Round

Par out 454 343 454 36
Viktor Hovland 434 342 443 31
Brooks Koepka 443 343 344 32
Jon Rahm 643 343 334 33

Par in 443 545 344 36 72
Viktor Hovland 433 445 344 34 _ _ 65
Brooks Koepka 442 644 333 33 _ _ 65
Jon Rahm 443 444 243 32 _ _ 65

Sports

