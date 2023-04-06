Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

Thursday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72 First Round Par out 454 343 454 –…

Thursday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

First Round

Par out 454 343 454 – 36 Viktor Hovland 434 342 443 – 31 Brooks Koepka 443 343 344 – 32 Jon Rahm 643 343 334 – 33

Par in 443 545 344 – 36 – 72 Viktor Hovland 433 445 344 – 34 _ _ 65 Brooks Koepka 442 644 333 – 33 _ _ 65 Jon Rahm 443 444 243 – 32 _ _ 65

