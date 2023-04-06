Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

Thursday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72 First Round Par out 454 343 454 –…
Thursday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72
First Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454
|–
|36
|Viktor Hovland
|434
|342
|443
|–
|31
|Brooks Koepka
|443
|343
|344
|–
|32
|Jon Rahm
|643
|343
|334
|–
|33
|Par in
|443
|545
|344
|–
|36
|–
|72
|
|
|Viktor Hovland
|433
|445
|344
|–
|34
|_
|
|_
|65
|Brooks Koepka
|442
|644
|333
|–
|33
|_
|
|_
|65
|Jon Rahm
|443
|444
|243
|–
|32
|_
|
|_
|65
