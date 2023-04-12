Marlins take on the Phillies after Arraez hit for the cycle

Miami Marlins (5-7, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-7, fourth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 4:05…

Miami Marlins (5-7, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-7, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-0); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -191, Marlins +161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Luis Arraez hit for the cycle against the Phillies on Tuesday.

Philadelphia is 3-2 at home and 4-7 overall. The Phillies have a 3-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami has a 2-3 record on the road and a 5-7 record overall. The Marlins are 2-0 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .000 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .000 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

