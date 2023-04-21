Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers on IL with left biceps strain

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Miami Marlins placed pitcher Trevor Rogers on the 15-day injured list with a left biceps strain…

Rogers left Wednesday’s start against San Francisco after allowing hits to the first two batters in the fourth inning and throwing 22 pitches. He was charged with one run in three innings.

“The competitor in me never wants to get taken out of a game, but hopefully this will help get the tightness calmed down,” Rogers said. “I’d rather it be now than later in the season.”

Rogers is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts this season. He has allowed eight earned runs, and 16 hits with 19 strikeouts in 18 innings.

Rogers hopes to resume throwing next week.

Left-hander Steven Okert (left adductor tightness) has been reinstated from the injured list.

