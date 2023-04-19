Live Radio
Home » Sports » Marlins LHP Rogers exits…

Marlins LHP Rogers exits game with left forearm tightness

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers left his start against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning Wednesday because of left forearm tightness.

Rogers allowed an RBI double to Darin Ruff that drew the immediate attention of Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings.

Manager Skip Schumaker and a team trainer then joined Rogers and Stallings on the mound. The pitcher left the game after that.

The 25-year-old Rogers had completed a season-high six innings and got the win in his previous start against Arizona on April 14.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up