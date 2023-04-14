Marlins host the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-5, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (6-7, third in the NL East) Miami; Friday, 6:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-5, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (6-7, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-0); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -155, Diamondbacks +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin a three-game series.

Miami is 6-7 overall and 3-4 at home. The Marlins have a 2-6 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Arizona has an 8-5 record overall and a 3-3 record in road games. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .265, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .000 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .000 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (leg), Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.