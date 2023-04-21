Marlins-Guardians postponed, doubleheader set for Saturday

CLEVELAND (AP) — The series opener between the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians scheduled for Friday night was postponed by…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The series opener between the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians scheduled for Friday night was postponed by wet weather.

The game was rescheduled for Saturday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 3:10 p.m. EDT. The postponement may have put a matchup of Cy Young Award winners in jeopardy that was set for Saturday night.

Cleveland will start right-hander Shane Bieber (1-0, 3.38 ERA) in the first game. Right-hander Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.47 ERA) was scheduled to face Bieber, but the Marlins didn’t announce a starter for the opener. Alcantara was the unanimous NL winner last season while Bieber won the AL award in 2020.

Miami left-hander Braxton Garrett (0-0, 3.38 ERA) and Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac (1-0, 6.92 ERA) are scheduled to start the second game after their appearances Friday night were washed out.

The tarp was placed on the field around 5 p.m., bringing an early end to Cleveland’s batting practice. The threat of rain throughout the night forced the game to be called around 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland had 11 games postponed by weather issues last season and played 11 doubleheaders. The Guardians played a doubleheader in Detroit on Tuesday after Monday’s game was rained out.

Both teams are 10-9. The Marlins won four of six on a homestand against Arizona and San Francisco. The Guardians have played an MLB-leading 12 one-run games in which they have gone 6-6. Cleveland scored in two of 27 innings while losing two of three in Detroit this week.

PRAISE FOR TITO

Miami’s first-year manager Skip Schumaker thinks the Guardians’ Terry Francona is the “best manager in the game. ”

“Players relate to him,” Schumaker said. “They can’t wait to go to the field. Guys that love baseball love to play for guys like Tito. He’s great not only with the players but the staff to coach under him. You read a lot about the great managers in the game and he’s one of them.”

ON HIS WAY

The Guardians plan for LHP Logan Allen to make his major league debut Sunday against the Marlins. Allen, one of Cleveland’s top pitching prospects, has allowed two earned runs and struck out 20 over 14 1/3 innings in three starts at Triple-A Columbus this season. Allen was Cleveland’s second round pick in the 2020 amater draft. TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers went on the 15-day IL with a left biceps strain. Rogers was pulled in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s start against San Francisco. … LHP Steven Okert (left adductor tightness) has been reinstated from the 15-day IL.

Guardians: SS Amed Rosario was in Friday’s lineup after missing four games with back soreness. … RHP Enyel De Los Santos was reinstated from the paternity list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.