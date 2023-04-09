Marlins aim to avoid series sweep against the Mets

Miami Marlins (3-6) vs. New York Mets (5-4) New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-0);…

Miami Marlins (3-6) vs. New York Mets (5-4)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-0); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -148, Marlins +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Miami Marlins.

New York went 101-61 overall and 54-27 at home a season ago. The Mets scored 4.8 runs per game while giving up 3.7 last season.

Miami went 69-93 overall and 35-46 in road games a season ago. The Marlins slugged .363 as a team last season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mets: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (rib)

Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

