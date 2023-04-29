AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .372; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .330; Kelenic, Seattle, .322; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .319;…

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .372; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .330; Kelenic, Seattle, .322; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .319; Hays, Baltimore, .319; Bichette, Toronto, .316; Trout, Los Angeles, .303; Dubón, Houston, .302; Verdugo, Boston, .301.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 24; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 22; A.García, Texas, 21; Giménez, Cleveland, 21; Verdugo, Boston, 21; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 20; Mateo, Baltimore, 20; Peña, Houston, 20; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; K.Hernández, Boston, 19.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Semien, Texas, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 21; Rooker, Oakland, 20; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Heim, Texas, 19; M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; Tucker, Houston, 19.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 36; M.Chapman, Toronto, 35; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34; Verdugo, Boston, 34; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 33; Franco, Tampa Bay, 31; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 30; Kwan, Cleveland, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Semien, Texas, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 13; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; N.Lowe, Texas, 10; Bell, Cleveland, 9; France, Seattle, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Vaughn, Chicago, 9; Ja.Duran, Boston, 8; Grandal, Chicago, 8; Santander, Baltimore, 8.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Rosario, Cleveland, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 8; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Burger, Chicago, 7; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; Kelenic, Seattle, 7; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 7; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; 8 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 11; Mateo, Baltimore, 10; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 8; Volpe, New York, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 6.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 5-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; H.Brown, Houston, 3-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.62; Cole, New York, 1.11; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1.85; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.12; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.21; Gausman, Toronto, 2.33; H.Brown, Houston, 2.37; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.54; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 54; P.López, Minnesota, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; deGrom, Texas, 45; Cole, New York, 44; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 42; Eovaldi, Texas, 39; L.Castillo, Seattle, 38; Cease, Chicago, 37; F.Valdez, Houston, 37.

