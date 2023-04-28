AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .370; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .330; Bichette, Toronto, .327; Kelenic, Seattle, .325; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .324; Merrifield,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .370; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .330; Bichette, Toronto, .327; Kelenic, Seattle, .325; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .324; Merrifield, Toronto, .324; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .319; Dubón, Houston, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .303; Hays, Baltimore, .301.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 24; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 22; A.García, Texas, 21; Giménez, Cleveland, 20; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 20; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 20; Verdugo, Boston, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; K.Hernández, Boston, 19; Peña, Houston, 19.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 21; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Heim, Texas, 19; Tucker, Houston, 19; M.Chapman, Toronto, 19.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 36; M.Chapman, Toronto, 34; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 33; Verdugo, Boston, 32; Franco, Tampa Bay, 31; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 30; Semien, Texas, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Dubón, Houston, 29.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; N.Lowe, Texas, 10; Bell, Cleveland, 9; France, Seattle, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Vaughn, Chicago, 9; Ja.Duran, Boston, 8; Grandal, Chicago, 8.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Rosario, Cleveland, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 9; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Burger, Chicago, 7; Rooker, Oakland, 7; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; Kelenic, Seattle, 7; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 7; 6 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 10; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 10; Volpe, New York, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; 9 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 5-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; H.Brown, Houston, 3-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.62; Cole, New York, 1.11; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1.85; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.12; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.32; H.Brown, Houston, 2.37; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.54; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.60; deGrom, Texas, 2.67.

STRIKEOUTS_P.López, Minnesota, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; deGrom, Texas, 45; Cole, New York, 44; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 42; Gausman, Toronto, 41; L.Castillo, Seattle, 38; Cease, Chicago, 37; F.Valdez, Houston, 37; Ryan, Minnesota, 36.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.