AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .364; Bichette, Toronto, .340; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .333; Dubón, Houston, .330; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .323; Kelenic,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .364; Bichette, Toronto, .340; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .333; Dubón, Houston, .330; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .323; Kelenic, Seattle, .316; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .315; Verdugo, Boston, .311; Trout, Los Angeles, .305; Franco, Tampa Bay, .304.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 24; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 21; A.García, Texas, 20; Giménez, Cleveland, 20; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 20; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 20; Verdugo, Boston, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 19; 10 tied at 18.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas, 22; Mullins, Baltimore, 21; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Tucker, Houston, 19; 5 tied at 18.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 36; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 33; M.Chapman, Toronto, 32; Verdugo, Boston, 32; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 31; Franco, Tampa Bay, 31; Dubón, Houston, 29; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 29; Semien, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 29.

DOUBLES_Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; M.Chapman, Toronto, 11; N.Lowe, Texas, 10; France, Seattle, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Vaughn, Chicago, 9; Bell, Cleveland, 8; Grandal, Chicago, 8; 11 tied at 7.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Rosario, Cleveland, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 9; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Rooker, Oakland, 7; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; Kelenic, Seattle, 7; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 7; 7 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 10; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 10; Volpe, New York, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; 7 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 5-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; H.Brown, Houston, 3-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.62; Cole, New York, 1.11; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1.85; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.12; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.25; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.32; H.Brown, Houston, 2.37; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.60; Wells, Baltimore, 2.79.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; Cole, New York, 44; deGrom, Texas, 43; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 42; Gausman, Toronto, 41; P.López, Minnesota, 39; Cease, Chicago, 37; Ryan, Minnesota, 36; L.Castillo, Seattle, 34; Gilbert, Seattle, 34; S.Gray, Minnesota, 34; F.Valdez, Houston, 34.

