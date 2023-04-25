AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .360; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .348; Kelenic, Seattle, .342; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .330; Dubón, Houston, .329; Bichette,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .360; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .348; Kelenic, Seattle, .342; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .330; Dubón, Houston, .329; Bichette, Toronto, .324; Trout, Los Angeles, .317; Franco, Tampa Bay, .315; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .313; Verdugo, Boston, .313.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 22; A.García, Texas, 20; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 19; Verdugo, Boston, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Dubón, Houston, 18; Giménez, Cleveland, 18; K.Hernández, Boston, 18; 8 tied at 17.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas, 22; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Mullins, Baltimore, 19; Tucker, Houston, 19; M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 18.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 33; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 31; M.Chapman, Toronto, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; Verdugo, Boston, 31; Franco, Tampa Bay, 29; Dubón, Houston, 28; Semien, Texas, 27; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26.

DOUBLES_Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; M.Chapman, Toronto, 11; France, Seattle, 9; Vaughn, Chicago, 9; Bell, Cleveland, 8; N.Lowe, Texas, 8; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; 10 tied at 7.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Rosario, Cleveland, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2; 21 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 9; Kelenic, Seattle, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; Gallo, Minnesota, 6; Rooker, Oakland, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 6; T.Hernández, Seattle, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6.

STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 8; Volpe, New York, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; 7 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Cole, New York, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.62; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.64; Cole, New York, 0.79; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.52; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.86; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.25; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.32; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.60; Wells, Baltimore, 2.70; Cease, Chicago, 2.73.

STRIKEOUTS_deGrom, Texas, 43; Gausman, Toronto, 41; P.López, Minnesota, 39; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 37; Cole, New York, 36; Ryan, Minnesota, 36; L.Castillo, Seattle, 34; Cease, Chicago, 34; S.Gray, Minnesota, 34; F.Valdez, Houston, 34.

