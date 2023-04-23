AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .360; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .350; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .346; Bichette, Toronto, .344; Dubón, Houston, .333; Verdugo,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .360; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .350; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .346; Bichette, Toronto, .344; Dubón, Houston, .333; Verdugo, Boston, .326; Kelenic, Seattle, .323; Rizzo, New York, .319; Hays, Baltimore, .311; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .310.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 20; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; Giménez, Cleveland, 18; France, Seattle, 17; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 17; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17; Verdugo, Boston, 17; 6 tied at 16.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 25; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 22; Semien, Texas, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Devers, Boston, 20; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 18; Tucker, Houston, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Heim, Texas, 16.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Verdugo, Boston, 28; M.Chapman, Toronto, 27; Dubón, Houston, 24; France, Seattle, 24; Semien, Texas, 24; 7 tied at 23.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 9; France, Seattle, 9; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; Vaughn, Chicago, 8; Bell, Cleveland, 7; Devers, Boston, 7; Grandal, Chicago, 7; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; N.Lowe, Texas, 7; 10 tied at 6.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2; 23 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 8; A.García, Texas, 7; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; 8 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 8; Volpe, New York, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 5; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3-0; Cortes, New York, 3-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 3-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 3-1.

ERA_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.64; Cole, New York, 0.79; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.82; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.52; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.02; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.25; Wells, Baltimore, 2.70; Cease, Chicago, 2.73; Keller, Kansas City, 3.00; P.López, Minnesota, 3.00; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 3.00.

STRIKEOUTS_P.López, Minnesota, 39; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 37; Cole, New York, 36; L.Castillo, Seattle, 34; Cease, Chicago, 34; F.Valdez, Houston, 34; deGrom, Texas, 32; Gausman, Toronto, 30; Sale, Boston, 30.

