AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .410; Bichette, Toronto, .373; Mateo, Baltimore, .372; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .364; Seager, Texas, .359; Hays, Baltimore, .350; Rutschman, Baltimore, .344; Dubón, Houston, .340; Solano, Minnesota, .340; Kelenic, Seattle, .333; Straw, Cleveland, .333.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 17; France, Seattle, 15; Hays, Baltimore, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 14; Semien, Texas, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Ward, Los Angeles, 13.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; 6 tied at 13.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 28; M.Chapman, Toronto, 25; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 24; France, Seattle, 22; Franco, Tampa Bay, 21; Hays, Baltimore, 21; Rutschman, Baltimore, 21; Verdugo, Boston, 21; Suárez, Seattle, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 19.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 8; France, Seattle, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; N.Lowe, Texas, 7; Vaughn, Chicago, 7; Hays, Baltimore, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Zunino, Cleveland, 6; 11 tied at 5.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 17 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; 6 tied at 4.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; 14 tied at 2-0.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.53; Springs, Tampa Bay, 0.56; L.Castillo, Seattle, 0.73; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.86; Cole, New York, 0.95; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.57; P.López, Minnesota, 1.73; Valdez, Houston, 1.80; H.Brown, Houston, 1.93; Cease, Chicago, 2.02.

STRIKEOUTS_P.López, Minnesota, 33; Cole, New York, 32; deGrom, Texas, 32; Gausman, Toronto, 30; Cease, Chicago, 29; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; L.Castillo, Seattle, 26; Ryan, Minnesota, 26; Valdez, Houston, 25.

