AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .453; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .390; Bichette, Toronto, .368; Seager, Texas, .359; Dubón, Houston, .356; Kelenic, Seattle, .356; Rutschman, Baltimore, .351; Mateo, Baltimore, .350; Urshela, Los Angeles, .347; Hays, Baltimore, .345.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 17; Hays, Baltimore, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; France, Seattle, 14; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 13; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; Judge, New York, 12; Mateo, Baltimore, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ward, Los Angeles, 12.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Tucker, Houston, 13; Rutschman, Baltimore, 13; N.Lowe, Texas, 13; Suárez, Seattle, 13.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 25; M.Chapman, Toronto, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23; France, Seattle, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 21; Rutschman, Baltimore, 20; Hays, Baltimore, 19; Giménez, Cleveland, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Suárez, Seattle, 18; Verdugo, Boston, 18.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; France, Seattle, 7; Vaughn, Chicago, 7; Hays, Baltimore, 6; N.Lowe, Texas, 6; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; 11 tied at 5.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; 21 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 13 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Volpe, New York, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 4; McCormick, Houston, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4.

PITCHING_Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Cole, New York, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.47; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.53; Springs, Tampa Bay, 0.56; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.02; Sandoval, Los Angeles, 1.23; Gausman, Toronto, 1.35; P.López, Minnesota, 1.35; Cole, New York, 1.40; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.59; Cease, Chicago, 1.65.

STRIKEOUTS_deGrom, Texas, 27; P.López, Minnesota, 26; Ryan, Minnesota, 26; Gausman, Toronto, 25; Cease, Chicago, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Springs, Tampa Bay, 24; Cole, New York, 22; Lynn, Chicago, 21; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 21.

