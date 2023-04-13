AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .489; Duvall, Boston, .455; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .417; Rutschman, Baltimore, .391; Torres, New York, .371; Seager,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .489; Duvall, Boston, .455; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .417; Rutschman, Baltimore, .391; Torres, New York, .371; Seager, Texas, .359; France, Seattle, .357; Kelenic, Seattle, .351; Kiermaier, Toronto, .351; Urshela, Los Angeles, .341.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 14; France, Seattle, 13; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Devers, Boston, 11; Duvall, Boston, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 11; 10 tied at 10.

RBI_Mountcastle, Baltimore, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 15; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; Tucker, Houston, 13; Devers, Boston, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; F.Cordero, New York, 11; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, 11; A.García, Texas, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 11; Suárez, Seattle, 11.

HITS_M.Chapman, Toronto, 23; France, Seattle, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; Bichette, Toronto, 18; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Rutschman, Baltimore, 18; Franco, Tampa Bay, 17; Suárez, Seattle, 17; J.Abreu, Houston, 16; Giménez, Cleveland, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; France, Seattle, 6; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; J.Crawford, Seattle, 5; Duvall, Boston, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Hays, Baltimore, 5; N.Lowe, Texas, 5; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 5; Zunino, Cleveland, 5.

TRIPLES_17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Mountcastle, Baltimore, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; F.Cordero, New York, 4; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 4; Duvall, Boston, 4; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Bichette, Toronto, 4.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 6; Straw, Cleveland, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; McCormick, Houston, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; 7 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 3-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 13 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Springs, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.47; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.53; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.02; Gausman, Toronto, 1.35; P.López, Minnesota, 1.35; Cole, New York, 1.40; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.59; Sandoval, Los Angeles, 1.64.

STRIKEOUTS_deGrom, Texas, 27; P.López, Minnesota, 26; Gausman, Toronto, 25; Cease, Chicago, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Cole, New York, 22; Lynn, Chicago, 21; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 21; Gilbert, Seattle, 20; Eovaldi, Texas, 19; S.Gray, Minnesota, 19; Sale, Boston, 19; Springs, Tampa Bay, 19.

