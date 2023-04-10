AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .475; Duvall, Boston, .455; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .439; Rutschman, Baltimore, .389; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .371; Robert…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .475; Duvall, Boston, .455; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .439; Rutschman, Baltimore, .389; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .371; Robert Jr., Chicago, .366; Judge, New York, .364; Urshela, Los Angeles, .364; Bichette, Toronto, .362; Suárez, Seattle, .357; Torres, New York, .357.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 12; Duvall, Boston, 11; Rodríguez, Seattle, 10; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; Bichette, Toronto, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; France, Seattle, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 9.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 14; Duvall, Boston, 14; M.Chapman, Toronto, 14; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 10; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, 9; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; Devers, Boston, 9.

HITS_M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Bichette, Toronto, 17; Duvall, Boston, 15; Robert Jr., Chicago, 15; Suárez, Seattle, 15; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 14; France, Seattle, 14; Giménez, Cleveland, 14; Rutschman, Baltimore, 14.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 7; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Duvall, Boston, 5; France, Seattle, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Laureano, Oakland, 4; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 4; Moncada, Chicago, 4; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; Santander, Baltimore, 4; Vaughn, Chicago, 4.

TRIPLES_Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Duvall, Boston, 1; Gonzalez, Cleveland, 1; Greene, Detroit, 1; Kiermaier, Toronto, 1; Kwan, Cleveland, 1; Larnach, Minnesota, 1; LeMahieu, New York, 1; Lopez, Kansas City, 1; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 1; B.Thompson, Texas, 1; Verdugo, Boston, 1; Volpe, New York, 1.

HOME RUNS_Duvall, Boston, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Robert Jr., Chicago, 4; 10 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Straw, Cleveland, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Mateo, Baltimore, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; McCormick, Houston, 3; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Volpe, New York, 3; 16 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Springs, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Cole, New York, 2-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 2-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 2-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Clevinger, Chicago, 2-0; Cortes, New York, 2-0; Brito, New York, 2-0; Houck, Boston, 2-0.

ERA_L.Castillo, Seattle, 0.00; Gausman, Toronto, 0.00; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Springs, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Cole, New York, 0.73; P.López, Minnesota, 0.73; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.75; Brito, New York, 0.90; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.50; Valdez, Houston, 1.50.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 19; Springs, Tampa Bay, 19; Cease, Chicago, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; deGrom, Texas, 18; P.López, Minnesota, 16; Ryan, Minnesota, 16; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 15; Gausman, Toronto, 14; S.Gray, Minnesota, 14.

