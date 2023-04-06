AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .522; Duvall, Boston, .476; Moncada, Chicago, .440; Torres, New York, .421; Franco, Tampa Bay, .417; Larnach,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .522; Duvall, Boston, .476; Moncada, Chicago, .440; Torres, New York, .421; Franco, Tampa Bay, .417; Larnach, Minnesota, .391; Ward, Los Angeles, .370; Trout, Los Angeles, .368; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .364; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .364; Straw, Cleveland, .364.

RUNS_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 8; Giménez, Cleveland, 8; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 7; Duvall, Boston, 7; Rodríguez, Seattle, 7; France, Seattle, 6; Frazier, Baltimore, 6; A.García, Texas, 6; Mateo, Baltimore, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Straw, Cleveland, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 6.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 10; Duvall, Boston, 9; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, 8; Siri, Tampa Bay, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Tucker, Houston, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 8; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; 10 tied at 6.

HITS_M.Chapman, Toronto, 12; Moncada, Chicago, 11; J.Abreu, Houston, 10; Duvall, Boston, 10; France, Seattle, 10; Franco, Tampa Bay, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 10; Suárez, Seattle, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 10; 6 tied at 9.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 5; France, Seattle, 4; Moncada, Chicago, 4; Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; Vaughn, Chicago, 4; 11 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Duvall, Boston, 1; Gonzalez, Cleveland, 1; Greene, Detroit, 1; Larnach, Minnesota, 1; LeMahieu, New York, 1; Lopez, Kansas City, 1; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 1; Verdugo, Boston, 1.

HOME RUNS_Raley, Tampa Bay, 3; Gallo, Minnesota, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; 22 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Straw, Cleveland, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Mateo, Baltimore, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; McCormick, Houston, 3; Volpe, New York, 3; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 2; Capel, Oakland, 2; Franco, Tampa Bay, 2; Margot, Tampa Bay, 2; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; Springer, Toronto, 2.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 2-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 2-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2-0; May, Oakland, 2-1; 20 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Ty.Anderson, Los Angeles, 0.00; L.Castillo, Seattle, 0.00; Civale, Cleveland, 0.00; Dunning, Texas, 0.00; Gausman, Toronto, 0.00; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Springs, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Wells, Baltimore, 0.00; Cole, New York, 0.73; P.López, Minnesota, 0.73.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 19; Cease, Chicago, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; deGrom, Texas, 18; P.López, Minnesota, 16; Valdez, Houston, 13; L.Castillo, Seattle, 12; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 12; Springs, Tampa Bay, 12; Javier, Houston, 11.

