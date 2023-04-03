NATIONAL LEAGUE BATTING_Swanson, Chicago, .583; Arraez, Miami, .563; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .500; Turang, Milwaukee, .500; Cron, Colorado, .467; d’Arnaud, Atlanta,…

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING_Swanson, Chicago, .583; Arraez, Miami, .563; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .500; Turang, Milwaukee, .500; Cron, Colorado, .467; d’Arnaud, Atlanta, .462; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, .455; India, Cincinnati, .455; W.Smith, Los Angeles, .455; Stott, Philadelphia, .455.

RUNS_Donovan, St. Louis, 5; Turang, Milwaukee, 5; Alonso, New York, 4; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; India, Cincinnati, 4; 17 tied at 3.

RBI_T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 8; Cron, Colorado, 7; Gorman, St. Louis, 6; Turang, Milwaukee, 5; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 5; Winker, Milwaukee, 5; Bogaerts, San Diego, 5; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 4; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Donovan, St. Louis, 4.

HITS_Arraez, Miami, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Cron, Colorado, 7; Swanson, Chicago, 7; Bogaerts, San Diego, 6; Bryant, Colorado, 6; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 6; C.Walker, Arizona, 6; d’Arnaud, Atlanta, 6; 11 tied at 5.

DOUBLES_Castellanos, Philadelphia, 3; Blackmon, Colorado, 2; Bogaerts, San Diego, 2; Burleson, St. Louis, 2; Cron, Colorado, 2; Grisham, San Diego, 2; Kim, San Diego, 2; McMahon, Colorado, 2; Soler, Miami, 2; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 2.

TRIPLES_Turner, Philadelphia, 2; Cooper, Miami, 1; Marsh, Philadelphia, 1; Mitchell, Milwaukee, 1; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 1; Vosler, Cincinnati, 1.

HOME RUNS_T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 3; Cron, Colorado, 3; Wisdom, Chicago, 2; Gorman, St. Louis, 2; Olson, Atlanta, 2; Bogaerts, San Diego, 2; Donovan, St. Louis, 2; 18 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Carroll, Arizona, 3; Bae, Pittsburgh, 2; S.Marte, New York, 2; Turang, Milwaukee, 2; 21 tied at 1.

PITCHING_25 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Flaherty, St. Louis, 0.00; Freeland, Colorado, 0.00; Luzardo, Miami, 0.00; May, Los Angeles, 0.00; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 0.00; Ramírez, Washington, 0.00; Steele, Chicago, 0.00; Strider, Atlanta, 0.00; Stroman, Chicago, 0.00; Ashcraft, Cincinnati, 1.29; Lugo, San Diego, 1.29.

STRIKEOUTS_Webb, San Francisco, 12; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 9; Lodolo, Cincinnati, 9; Snell, San Diego, 9; Strider, Atlanta, 9; Greene, Cincinnati, 8; Keller, Pittsburgh, 8; Senga, New York, 8; Steele, Chicago, 8; Stroman, Chicago, 8; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8.

