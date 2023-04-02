AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Franco, Tampa Bay, .636; A.García, Texas, .625; Urshela, Los Angeles, .625; Rutschman, Baltimore, .600; Vázquez, Minnesota, .571; Duvall,…

BATTING_Franco, Tampa Bay, .636; A.García, Texas, .625; Urshela, Los Angeles, .625; Rutschman, Baltimore, .600; Vázquez, Minnesota, .571; Duvall, Boston, .556; Judge, New York, .556; Bichette, Toronto, .500; Devers, Boston, .500; Grossman, Texas, .500; Hays, Baltimore, .500; Turner, Boston, .500.

RUNS_Alvarez, Houston, 4; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 4; Duvall, Boston, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Springer, Toronto, 4; 19 tied at 3.

RBI_Garver, Texas, 6; Duvall, Boston, 6; Grossman, Texas, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Siri, Tampa Bay, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; Ward, Los Angeles, 4; Rutschman, Baltimore, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4.

HITS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; Anderson, Chicago, 6; Rutschman, Baltimore, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Bichette, Toronto, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Duvall, Boston, 5; A.García, Texas, 5; Hays, Baltimore, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Moncada, Chicago, 5; Springer, Toronto, 5; Urshela, Los Angeles, 5.

DOUBLES_Franco, Tampa Bay, 3; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Carpenter, Detroit, 2; Devers, Boston, 2; Frazier, Baltimore, 2; Hays, Baltimore, 2; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 2; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; Santander, Baltimore, 2.

TRIPLES_Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Duvall, Boston, 1; Verdugo, Boston, 1.

HOME RUNS_Garver, Texas, 2; Duvall, Boston, 2; 23 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; 21 tied at 1.

PITCHING_18 tied at 1-0.

ERA_20 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Springs, Tampa Bay, 12; Cole, New York, 11; Cease, Chicago, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; P.López, Minnesota, 8; Alexander, Detroit, 7; Gausman, Toronto, 7; Gilbert, Seattle, 7; deGrom, Texas, 7; 7 tied at 6.

