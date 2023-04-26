Madrid: Andreeva, 15, gets 1st tour win; Raducanu withdraws

MADRID (AP) — After her backhand fell inside the baseline for match point, 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva raised both hands and…

MADRID (AP) — After her backhand fell inside the baseline for match point, 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva raised both hands and covered her face. She couldn’t stop smiling as she headed to the net, as if not believing what had just happened.

The 6-3, 6-4 upset of former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez at the Madrid Open on Wednesday was the first tour-level win for the Russian teenager, coming three days before here 16th birthday.

Andreeva became the third-youngest player to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament, behind Coco Gauff and CiCi Bellis. She was only the second 15-year-old to defeat a top-50 opponent at a WTA 1000 event.

“It was really tough match for me and I just tried to give my best and to play every point,” Andreeva said. “I’m extremely happy with my level today.”

Andreeva had never faced a top-50 opponent but had already earned impressive results this year on the junior and ITF levels. Her first main-draw victory extended her unbeaten pro record in 2023 to 14-0, and she was coming off two consecutive ITF W60 titles. Andreeva’s second-round opponent will be 13th-seeded Bia Haddad Maia of Brazil.

Brenda Fruhvirtova, who is 16, lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Anna Kalinskaya, but her 17-year-old sister Linda Fruhvirtova on Tuesday had won her first-round match against Katie Volynets 6-3, 7-5. She will next play 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. The 58th-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova is the youngest player inside the top 100. She will turn 18 on Monday.

“It’s great that teenagers are playing that great now and they have a possibility to play this tournament,” Andreeva said.

Also Tuesday, former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew because of a right hand injury. The 20-year-old was scheduled to play lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova on Wednesday ahead of a potential showdown with No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the second round. Raducanu was replaced by another lucky loser, Julia Grabher, who beat Tomova 6-1, 7-6 (5).

American Sloane Stephens lost 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to Jaqueline Cristian, while Eugenie Bouchard rallied to defeat Dayana Yastremska 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina, a former No. 3 playing in her first match at a WTA 1000 event in 14 months following maternity leave, lost 6-4, 7-5 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Amanda Anisimova of the United States lost 7-5, 6-2 to Arantxa Rus, while countrywoman Caty McNally defeated Dalma Galfi 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

In the men’s draw, Stan Wawrinka came from behind to defeat Maxime Cressy 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (4). Richard Gasquet beat Marin Landaluce 6-2, 6-1, while David Goffin lost to Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-4.

