MacIntyre holds clubhouse lead at Korea Championship

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Robert MacIntyre held the clubhouse lead when a weather-affected third day of the Korea Championship was suspended because of fading light on Saturday.

After morning fog and rain caused afternoon tee times to be pushed back by more than two hours, MacIntyre produced a string of good wedge shots in a 3-under 69 amid strong winds at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club.

The Scottish player is tied atop the leaderboard on 8 under overall with Pablo Larrazábal, who was 2 under for his third round with two holes to complete. Play resumes at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday in the European tour event.

“We just we hung in there,” MacIntyre said. “It’s an attitude. It’s a big attitude. This weekend, you’ve got to be positive. Tomorrow’s going to be the same no matter where we end up. Just stay positive and give it your best.”

Halfway co-leader Park Sang-hyun, who is from South Korea, was in a tie for third — one shot behind the leaders — after he was 1 over for his round with four holes remaining. Scotland’s Scott Jamieson was alongside Park after shooting 71.

