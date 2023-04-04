Kyrou, Binnington key Blues to 4-2 victory over Flyers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his 37th goal of the season to help the St. Louis Blues beat…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his 37th goal of the season to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Kyrou has six goals in his last six games. Tyler Pitlick, Justin Faulk and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Blues.

Jordan Binnington, starting his 57th game of the season, has won four of his last five starts. He made 29 saves.

The Flyers made it close by scoring twice in the third period on goals by James van Riemsdyk and Marcel Frost.

St. Louis snapped a two-game losing streak and is 7-2-2 in its last 11. The Blues were eliminated Sunday from playoff contention.

The Flyers have lost four consecutive games. Philadelphia also will sit out postseason play.

Flyers rookie goaltender Samuel Ersson faced the Blues for the first time. He stopped 28 shots.

Kyrou scored at 5:53 of the first period. Kyrou picked off a pass by Frost and quickly scored from the top of the slot.

St. Louis scored two goals in the second period. Pitlick gave the Blues a 2-0 lead at 5:04. A pass from Toropchenk hit Pittick in stride just inside the blue line. His wrist shot from the right circle beat Errson’s glove side. Faulk scored on a wrist shot from the slot at 8:26. Faulk has three goals and seven assists in the seven games.

Van Riemsdyk tipped in the puck at 5:51 of the third period. Frost scored on a backhander with 8:17 left.

Toropchenko iced it with an empty-net goal.

ROSTER MOVE

G Vadim Zherenko, 22, was recalled from Springfield of the AHL under emergency conditions Monday. G Thomas Greiss (lower body) had a “procedure” done Monday and was “looking at his options with what he has going on injury-wise.”

ICE CHIPS

Philadelphia assistant coach Rocky Thompson stood behind the bench Tuesday as the acting head coach. Head coach John Tortorella watched the game from the press box for the third straight game. Assistant Brad Shaw had been the acting head coach for the previous two games. … Blues announced D Marco Scandella will miss the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury. Scandella blocked a shot in the second period of the April 1 game against the Nashville Predators and did not return.

UP NEXT:

Flyers: At Dallas on Thursday night.

Blues: Host New York Rangers on Thursday night. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

