Korea Championship Scores

Thursday

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

First Round

Antoine Rozner, France 33-30—63 Sang-hyun Park, South Korea 34-33—67 Andy Sullivan, England 32-35—67 Yannik Paul, Germany 33-35—68 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 35-33—68 Alexander Knappe, Germany 35-33—68 Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea 35-33—68 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 34-34—68 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 35-34—69 Jorge Campillo, Spain 35-34—69 Deon Germishuys, South Africa 34-35—69 Hanmil Jung, South Korea 33-36—69 Bio Kim, South Korea 36-33—69 David Law, Scotland 35-34—69 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 34-35—69 David Micheluzzi, Australia 35-34—69 Taehoon Ok, South Korea 36-33—69 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 32-37—69 Jiho Yang, South Korea 35-34—69 Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea 35-34—69 Guntaek Koh, South Korea 36-33—69 Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 37-33—70 Grant Forrest, Scotland 36-34—70 Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 37-33—70 Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea 35-35—70 Yeongsu Kim, South Korea 33-37—70 Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 35-35—70 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 34-36—70 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 35-35—70 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 32-38—70 Chase Hanna, United States 36-35—71 Kyungnam Kang, South Korea 35-36—71 Jinjae Byun 36-35—71 Daniel Brown, England 36-35—71 Mingyu Cho, South Korea 36-35—71 Galam Jeon, South Korea 38-33—71 Jaeho Kim, South Korea 37-34—71 Junghwan Lee, South Korea 37-34—71 Marcel Schneider, Germany 36-35—71 Shubhankar Sharma, India 37-34—71 Marcel Siem, Germany 36-35—71 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 38-33—71 Paul Waring, England 36-35—71 Eunshin Park, South Korea 35-36—71 John Parry, England 37-34—71 Wonjoon Lee, Australia 34-37—71 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-36—72 Julien Guerrier, France 36-36—72 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 35-37—72 Jinho Choi, South Korea 35-37—72 Wenyi Ding, China 35-37—72 Gavin Green, Malaysia 38-34—72 Kazuki Higa, Japan 36-36—72 Yunseok Kang, South Korea 34-38—72 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 38-34—72 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 39-33—72 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 36-36—72 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 35-37—72 Adrian Meronk, Poland 35-37—72 Sungkug Park, South Korea 34-38—72 Yonggu Shin, South Korea 37-35—72 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 33-39—72 John Catlin, United States 36-36—72 Matthieu Pavon, France 37-35—72 Yongjun Bae, South Korea 36-36—72 Taehee Lee, South Korea 35-37—72 Matthew Southgate, England 35-37—72 Clement Sordet, France 38-35—73 Heemin Chang, South Korea 36-37—73 Justin Walters, South Africa 35-38—73 Alexander Levy, France 35-38—73 Oliver Wilson, England 37-36—73 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 35-38—73 Wu Ashun, China 35-38—73 Seungsu Han, South Korea 36-37—73 David Horsey, England 38-35—73 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 36-37—73 Hongtaek Kim, South Korea 36-37—73 Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea 35-38—73 Taehoon Kim, South Korea 38-35—73 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 35-38—73 Romain Langasque, France 35-38—73 Richard T. Lee, Canada 37-36—73 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 37-36—73 Wooyoung Cho, South Korea 37-36—73 Bryce Easton, South Africa 37-36—73 Jaemin Hwang, South Korea 37-36—73 Martin Simonsen, Denmark 37-36—73 Todd Clements, England 36-37—73 Wil Besseling, Netherlands 36-37—73 Richard Mansell, England 39-35—74 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 35-39—74 Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea 38-36—74 Jordan L. Smith, England 37-37—74 Inhoi Hur, South Korea 37-37—74 Marcus Armitage, England 39-35—74 Daniel Gavins, England 37-37—74 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 39-35—74 Minchel Choi, South Korea 37-37—74 Manu Gandas, India 38-36—74 Zander Lombard, South Africa 36-38—74 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 38-36—74 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 37-37—74 Kyongjun Moon, South Korea 37-37—74 David Ravetto, France 38-36—74 Johannes Veerman, United States 35-39—74 Gunner Wiebe, United States 35-39—74 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 36-38—74 Sang-hee Lee, South Korea 36-38—74 Osang Kwon, South Korea 35-39—74 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 36-39—75 Jens Dantorp, Sweden 39-36—75 Kalle Samooja, Finland 39-36—75 Calum Hill, Scotland 37-38—75 Gary Hurley, Ireland 41-34—75 Jinsung Kim, South Korea 35-40—75 Jaekyeong Lee, South Korea 38-37—75 Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 39-36—75 James Morrison, England 36-39—75 Sungho Yun, South Korea 37-38—75 Minjun Kim, South Korea 37-38—75 Nacho Elvira, Spain 36-39—75 John Axelsen, Denmark 37-39—76 Matthew Baldwin, England 38-38—76 Louis De Jager, South Africa 37-39—76 Seonghyeon Jeon, South Korea 36-40—76 Dongeun Kim, South Korea 37-39—76 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 36-40—76 Joshua Lee, United States 38-38—76 Dongmin Lee, South Korea 37-39—76 Doyeob Mun, South Korea 39-37—76 Gyeongjun Lee, South Korea 37-39—76 Yoseop Seo, South Korea 38-38—76 Taeho Kim, South Korea 37-39—76 Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland 40-36—76 Dong Seop Maeng, South Korea 40-36—76 Freddy Schott, Germany 36-41—77 Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 38-39—77 Christoffer Bring, Denmark 38-39—77 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 37-40—77 Sungmin Cho, South Korea 39-38—77 Mikko Korhonen, Finland 37-40—77 Daihan Lee, South Korea 39-38—77 Jack Senior, England 37-40—77 Minkyu Kim, South Korea 39-38—77 Hao-Tong Li, China 37-41—78 Jun-Seok Lee, Australia 38-40—78 Junsung Kim, South Korea 40-38—78 Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark 41-38—79 Bongsub Kim, South Korea 39-40—79 Shaun Norris, South Africa 37-43—80 Soomin Lee, South Korea 39-41—80 Sanghun Shin, South Korea 39-42—81 Matthew Jordan, England 42-39—81 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 38-44—82 Doyeon Hwang, South Korea WD

