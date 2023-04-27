Korea Championship Scores

Thursday
At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
Incheon, South Korea
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72
First Round
|Antoine Rozner, France
|33-30—63
|Sang-hyun Park, South Korea
|34-33—67
|Andy Sullivan, England
|32-35—67
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|33-35—68
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|35-33—68
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|35-33—68
|Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea
|35-33—68
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden
|34-34—68
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|35-34—69
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|35-34—69
|Deon Germishuys, South Africa
|34-35—69
|Hanmil Jung, South Korea
|33-36—69
|Bio Kim, South Korea
|36-33—69
|David Law, Scotland
|35-34—69
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|34-35—69
|David Micheluzzi, Australia
|35-34—69
|Taehoon Ok, South Korea
|36-33—69
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|32-37—69
|Jiho Yang, South Korea
|35-34—69
|Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea
|35-34—69
|Guntaek Koh, South Korea
|36-33—69
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|37-33—70
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|36-34—70
|Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark
|37-33—70
|Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea
|35-35—70
|Yeongsu Kim, South Korea
|33-37—70
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|35-35—70
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|34-36—70
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|35-35—70
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|32-38—70
|Chase Hanna, United States
|36-35—71
|Kyungnam Kang, South Korea
|35-36—71
|Jinjae Byun
|36-35—71
|Daniel Brown, England
|36-35—71
|Mingyu Cho, South Korea
|36-35—71
|Galam Jeon, South Korea
|38-33—71
|Jaeho Kim, South Korea
|37-34—71
|Junghwan Lee, South Korea
|37-34—71
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|36-35—71
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|37-34—71
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|36-35—71
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|38-33—71
|Paul Waring, England
|36-35—71
|Eunshin Park, South Korea
|35-36—71
|John Parry, England
|37-34—71
|Wonjoon Lee, Australia
|34-37—71
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|36-36—72
|Julien Guerrier, France
|36-36—72
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|35-37—72
|Jinho Choi, South Korea
|35-37—72
|Wenyi Ding, China
|35-37—72
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|38-34—72
|Kazuki Higa, Japan
|36-36—72
|Yunseok Kang, South Korea
|34-38—72
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|38-34—72
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|39-33—72
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|36-36—72
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|35-37—72
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|35-37—72
|Sungkug Park, South Korea
|34-38—72
|Yonggu Shin, South Korea
|37-35—72
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|33-39—72
|John Catlin, United States
|36-36—72
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|37-35—72
|Yongjun Bae, South Korea
|36-36—72
|Taehee Lee, South Korea
|35-37—72
|Matthew Southgate, England
|35-37—72
|Clement Sordet, France
|38-35—73
|Heemin Chang, South Korea
|36-37—73
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|35-38—73
|Alexander Levy, France
|35-38—73
|Oliver Wilson, England
|37-36—73
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|35-38—73
|Wu Ashun, China
|35-38—73
|Seungsu Han, South Korea
|36-37—73
|David Horsey, England
|38-35—73
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|36-37—73
|Hongtaek Kim, South Korea
|36-37—73
|Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea
|35-38—73
|Taehoon Kim, South Korea
|38-35—73
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|35-38—73
|Romain Langasque, France
|35-38—73
|Richard T. Lee, Canada
|37-36—73
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|37-36—73
|Wooyoung Cho, South Korea
|37-36—73
|Bryce Easton, South Africa
|37-36—73
|Jaemin Hwang, South Korea
|37-36—73
|Martin Simonsen, Denmark
|37-36—73
|Todd Clements, England
|36-37—73
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|36-37—73
|Richard Mansell, England
|39-35—74
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|35-39—74
|Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea
|38-36—74
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|37-37—74
|Inhoi Hur, South Korea
|37-37—74
|Marcus Armitage, England
|39-35—74
|Daniel Gavins, England
|37-37—74
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|39-35—74
|Minchel Choi, South Korea
|37-37—74
|Manu Gandas, India
|38-36—74
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|36-38—74
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|38-36—74
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|37-37—74
|Kyongjun Moon, South Korea
|37-37—74
|David Ravetto, France
|38-36—74
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|35-39—74
|Gunner Wiebe, United States
|35-39—74
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|36-38—74
|Sang-hee Lee, South Korea
|36-38—74
|Osang Kwon, South Korea
|35-39—74
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland
|36-39—75
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|39-36—75
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|39-36—75
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|37-38—75
|Gary Hurley, Ireland
|41-34—75
|Jinsung Kim, South Korea
|35-40—75
|Jaekyeong Lee, South Korea
|38-37—75
|Mikael Lindberg, Sweden
|39-36—75
|James Morrison, England
|36-39—75
|Sungho Yun, South Korea
|37-38—75
|Minjun Kim, South Korea
|37-38—75
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|36-39—75
|John Axelsen, Denmark
|37-39—76
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|38-38—76
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|37-39—76
|Seonghyeon Jeon, South Korea
|36-40—76
|Dongeun Kim, South Korea
|37-39—76
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|36-40—76
|Joshua Lee, United States
|38-38—76
|Dongmin Lee, South Korea
|37-39—76
|Doyeob Mun, South Korea
|39-37—76
|Gyeongjun Lee, South Korea
|37-39—76
|Yoseop Seo, South Korea
|38-38—76
|Taeho Kim, South Korea
|37-39—76
|Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland
|40-36—76
|Dong Seop Maeng, South Korea
|40-36—76
|Freddy Schott, Germany
|36-41—77
|Thomas Bjorn, Denmark
|38-39—77
|Christoffer Bring, Denmark
|38-39—77
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|37-40—77
|Sungmin Cho, South Korea
|39-38—77
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|37-40—77
|Daihan Lee, South Korea
|39-38—77
|Jack Senior, England
|37-40—77
|Minkyu Kim, South Korea
|39-38—77
|Hao-Tong Li, China
|37-41—78
|Jun-Seok Lee, Australia
|38-40—78
|Junsung Kim, South Korea
|40-38—78
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark
|41-38—79
|Bongsub Kim, South Korea
|39-40—79
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|37-43—80
|Soomin Lee, South Korea
|39-41—80
|Sanghun Shin, South Korea
|39-42—81
|Matthew Jordan, England
|42-39—81
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|38-44—82
|Doyeon Hwang, South Korea
|WD
