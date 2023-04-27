2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Korea Championship Scores

Korea Championship Scores

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 10:09 PM

Thursday

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

First Round

Antoine Rozner, France 33-30—63
Sang-hyun Park, South Korea 34-33—67
Andy Sullivan, England 32-35—67
Yannik Paul, Germany 33-35—68
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 35-33—68
Alexander Knappe, Germany 35-33—68
Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea 35-33—68
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 34-34—68
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 35-34—69
Jorge Campillo, Spain 35-34—69
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 34-35—69
Hanmil Jung, South Korea 33-36—69
Bio Kim, South Korea 36-33—69
David Law, Scotland 35-34—69
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 34-35—69
David Micheluzzi, Australia 35-34—69
Taehoon Ok, South Korea 36-33—69
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 32-37—69
Jiho Yang, South Korea 35-34—69
Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea 35-34—69
Guntaek Koh, South Korea 36-33—69
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 37-33—70
Grant Forrest, Scotland 36-34—70
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 37-33—70
Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea 35-35—70
Yeongsu Kim, South Korea 33-37—70
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 35-35—70
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 34-36—70
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 35-35—70
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 32-38—70
Chase Hanna, United States 36-35—71
Kyungnam Kang, South Korea 35-36—71
Jinjae Byun 36-35—71
Daniel Brown, England 36-35—71
Mingyu Cho, South Korea 36-35—71
Galam Jeon, South Korea 38-33—71
Jaeho Kim, South Korea 37-34—71
Junghwan Lee, South Korea 37-34—71
Marcel Schneider, Germany 36-35—71
Shubhankar Sharma, India 37-34—71
Marcel Siem, Germany 36-35—71
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 38-33—71
Paul Waring, England 36-35—71
Eunshin Park, South Korea 35-36—71
John Parry, England 37-34—71
Wonjoon Lee, Australia 34-37—71
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-36—72
Julien Guerrier, France 36-36—72
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 35-37—72
Jinho Choi, South Korea 35-37—72
Wenyi Ding, China 35-37—72
Gavin Green, Malaysia 38-34—72
Kazuki Higa, Japan 36-36—72
Yunseok Kang, South Korea 34-38—72
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 38-34—72
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 39-33—72
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 36-36—72
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 35-37—72
Adrian Meronk, Poland 35-37—72
Sungkug Park, South Korea 34-38—72
Yonggu Shin, South Korea 37-35—72
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 33-39—72
John Catlin, United States 36-36—72
Matthieu Pavon, France 37-35—72
Yongjun Bae, South Korea 36-36—72
Taehee Lee, South Korea 35-37—72
Matthew Southgate, England 35-37—72
Clement Sordet, France 38-35—73
Heemin Chang, South Korea 36-37—73
Justin Walters, South Africa 35-38—73
Alexander Levy, France 35-38—73
Oliver Wilson, England 37-36—73
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 35-38—73
Wu Ashun, China 35-38—73
Seungsu Han, South Korea 36-37—73
David Horsey, England 38-35—73
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 36-37—73
Hongtaek Kim, South Korea 36-37—73
Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea 35-38—73
Taehoon Kim, South Korea 38-35—73
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 35-38—73
Romain Langasque, France 35-38—73
Richard T. Lee, Canada 37-36—73
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 37-36—73
Wooyoung Cho, South Korea 37-36—73
Bryce Easton, South Africa 37-36—73
Jaemin Hwang, South Korea 37-36—73
Martin Simonsen, Denmark 37-36—73
Todd Clements, England 36-37—73
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 36-37—73
Richard Mansell, England 39-35—74
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 35-39—74
Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea 38-36—74
Jordan L. Smith, England 37-37—74
Inhoi Hur, South Korea 37-37—74
Marcus Armitage, England 39-35—74
Daniel Gavins, England 37-37—74
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 39-35—74
Minchel Choi, South Korea 37-37—74
Manu Gandas, India 38-36—74
Zander Lombard, South Africa 36-38—74
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 38-36—74
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 37-37—74
Kyongjun Moon, South Korea 37-37—74
David Ravetto, France 38-36—74
Johannes Veerman, United States 35-39—74
Gunner Wiebe, United States 35-39—74
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 36-38—74
Sang-hee Lee, South Korea 36-38—74
Osang Kwon, South Korea 35-39—74
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 36-39—75
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 39-36—75
Kalle Samooja, Finland 39-36—75
Calum Hill, Scotland 37-38—75
Gary Hurley, Ireland 41-34—75
Jinsung Kim, South Korea 35-40—75
Jaekyeong Lee, South Korea 38-37—75
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 39-36—75
James Morrison, England 36-39—75
Sungho Yun, South Korea 37-38—75
Minjun Kim, South Korea 37-38—75
Nacho Elvira, Spain 36-39—75
John Axelsen, Denmark 37-39—76
Matthew Baldwin, England 38-38—76
Louis De Jager, South Africa 37-39—76
Seonghyeon Jeon, South Korea 36-40—76
Dongeun Kim, South Korea 37-39—76
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 36-40—76
Joshua Lee, United States 38-38—76
Dongmin Lee, South Korea 37-39—76
Doyeob Mun, South Korea 39-37—76
Gyeongjun Lee, South Korea 37-39—76
Yoseop Seo, South Korea 38-38—76
Taeho Kim, South Korea 37-39—76
Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland 40-36—76
Dong Seop Maeng, South Korea 40-36—76
Freddy Schott, Germany 36-41—77
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 38-39—77
Christoffer Bring, Denmark 38-39—77
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 37-40—77
Sungmin Cho, South Korea 39-38—77
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 37-40—77
Daihan Lee, South Korea 39-38—77
Jack Senior, England 37-40—77
Minkyu Kim, South Korea 39-38—77
Hao-Tong Li, China 37-41—78
Jun-Seok Lee, Australia 38-40—78
Junsung Kim, South Korea 40-38—78
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark 41-38—79
Bongsub Kim, South Korea 39-40—79
Shaun Norris, South Africa 37-43—80
Soomin Lee, South Korea 39-41—80
Sanghun Shin, South Korea 39-42—81
Matthew Jordan, England 42-39—81
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 38-44—82
Doyeon Hwang, South Korea WD

