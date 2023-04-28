2023 NFL DRAFT: Day 2 preview | 1st round breakdown | Ravens draft WR Flowers | Saints draft Damascus HS alum | Giants trade for Maryland CB Banks
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Korea Championship Scores

Korea Championship Scores

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 10:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

Second Round

Sang-hyun Park, South Korea 67-69—136
Yannik Paul, Germany 68-68—136
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 72-65—137
Antoine Rozner, France 63-74—137
Grant Forrest, Scotland 70-68—138
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 73-65—138
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 68-70—138
Taehoon Ok, South Korea 69-69—138
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 70-68—138
Yonggu Shin, South Korea 72-66—138
Jinjae Byun 71-68—139
Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea 70-69—139
Kyungnam Kang, South Korea 71-68—139
Bio Kim, South Korea 69-70—139
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 73-66—139
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 69-70—139
David Micheluzzi, Australia 69-70—139
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 69-70—139
Jiho Yang, South Korea 69-70—139
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 72-68—140
Chase Hanna, United States 71-69—140
Adrian Meronk, Poland 72-68—140
Marcel Schneider, Germany 71-69—140
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 68-73—141
Jorge Campillo, Spain 69-72—141
Mingyu Cho, South Korea 71-70—141
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 69-72—141
Wenyi Ding, China 72-69—141
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 69-72—141
Junghwan Lee, South Korea 71-70—141
Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-70—141
Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea 69-73—142
Heemin Chang, South Korea 73-69—142
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 70-72—142
Galam Jeon, South Korea 71-71—142
Hanmil Jung, South Korea 69-73—142
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 72-70—142
Romain Langasque, France 73-69—142
Richard Mansell, England 74-68—142
Jordan L. Smith, England 74-68—142
Clement Sordet, France 73-69—142
Andy Sullivan, England 67-75—142
Justin Walters, South Africa 73-69—142
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 72-70—142
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 71-71—142
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 73-69—142
Eunshin Park, South Korea 71-72—143
Gavin Green, Malaysia 72-71—143
Julien Guerrier, France 72-71—143
Inhoi Hur, South Korea 74-69—143
Oliver Wilson, England 73-70—143
Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea 74-69—143
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 70-73—143
Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea 68-75—143
Sungkug Park, South Korea 72-71—143
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 70-73—143
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 77-67—144
Daniel Gavins, England 74-70—144
Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea 73-71—144
Wu Ashun, China 73-71—144
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 76-68—144
Alexander Levy, France 73-71—144
Yongjun Bae, South Korea 72-72—144
Jaeho Kim, South Korea 71-73—144
Joshua Lee, United States 76-68—144
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 74-70—144
Matthieu Pavon, France 72-72—144
Marcus Armitage, England 74-70—144
Hao-Tong Li, China 78-66—144
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 72-72—144
Daniel Brown, England 71-73—144
James Morrison, England 75-69—144
Shaun Norris, South Africa 80-WD
Soomin Lee, South Korea 80-WD
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 75-WD
Matthew Jordan, England 81-WD
Doyeon Hwang, South Korea WD-WD

Missed Cut

Todd Clements, England 73-72—145
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 74-71—145
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 73-72—145
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 74-71—145
David Horsey, England 73-72—145
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 75-70—145
John Parry, England 71-74—145
David Ravetto, France 74-71—145
Freddy Schott, Germany 77-68—145
Matthew Southgate, England 72-73—145
Gunner Wiebe, United States 74-71—145
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 70-76—146
John Catlin, United States 72-74—146
Louis De Jager, South Africa 76-70—146
Kazuki Higa, Japan 72-74—146
Gary Hurley, Ireland 75-71—146
Yunseok Kang, South Korea 72-74—146
Minjun Kim, South Korea 75-71—146
Alexander Knappe, Germany 68-78—146
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 72-74—146
David Law, Scotland 69-77—146
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 74-72—146
Kyongjun Moon, South Korea 74-72—146
Kalle Samooja, Finland 75-71—146
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 70-76—146
Paul Waring, England 71-75—146
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 73-74—147
Sungmin Cho, South Korea 77-70—147
Minchel Choi, South Korea 74-73—147
Bryce Easton, South Africa 73-74—147
Seungsu Han, South Korea 73-74—147
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 74-73—147
Jaemin Hwang, South Korea 73-74—147
Seonghyeon Jeon, South Korea 76-71—147
Yeongsu Kim, South Korea 70-77—147
Jaekyeong Lee, South Korea 75-72—147
Zander Lombard, South Africa 74-73—147
Marcel Siem, Germany 71-76—147
Martin Simonsen, Denmark 73-74—147
John Axelsen, Denmark 76-72—148
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 77-71—148
Wooyoung Cho, South Korea 73-75—148
Jinho Choi, South Korea 72-76—148
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 75-73—148
Manu Gandas, India 74-74—148
Hongtaek Kim, South Korea 73-75—148
Guntaek Koh, South Korea 69-79—148
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 72-76—148
Sang-hee Lee, South Korea 74-74—148
Matthew Baldwin, England 76-73—149
Calum Hill, Scotland 75-74—149
Jinsung Kim, South Korea 75-74—149
Bongsub Kim, South Korea 79-70—149
Taeho Kim, South Korea 76-73—149
Taehoon Kim, South Korea 73-76—149
Minkyu Kim, South Korea 77-72—149
Dongmin Lee, South Korea 76-73—149
Richard T. Lee, Canada 73-76—149
Taehee Lee, South Korea 72-77—149
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark 79-71—150
Wonjoon Lee, Australia 71-79—150
Sanghun Shin, South Korea 81-69—150
Johannes Veerman, United States 74-76—150
Sungho Yun, South Korea 75-75—150
Doyeob Mun, South Korea 76-75—151
Jun-Seok Lee, Australia 78-74—152
Gyeongjun Lee, South Korea 76-76—152
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 77-76—153
Osang Kwon, South Korea 74-79—153
Daihan Lee, South Korea 77-76—153
Jack Senior, England 77-76—153
Yoseop Seo, South Korea 76-77—153
Junsung Kim, South Korea 78-76—154
Christoffer Bring, Denmark 77-78—155
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 82-73—155
Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland 76-81—157
Nacho Elvira, Spain 75-83—158
Dongeun Kim, South Korea 76-83—159
Dong Seop Maeng, South Korea 76-83—159

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up