Korea Championship Scores

Friday At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea Incheon, South Korea Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72 Second Round Sang-hyun…

Friday

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

Second Round

Sang-hyun Park, South Korea 67-69—136 Yannik Paul, Germany 68-68—136 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 72-65—137 Antoine Rozner, France 63-74—137 Grant Forrest, Scotland 70-68—138 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 73-65—138 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 68-70—138 Taehoon Ok, South Korea 69-69—138 Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 70-68—138 Yonggu Shin, South Korea 72-66—138 Jinjae Byun 71-68—139 Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea 70-69—139 Kyungnam Kang, South Korea 71-68—139 Bio Kim, South Korea 69-70—139 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 73-66—139 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 69-70—139 David Micheluzzi, Australia 69-70—139 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 69-70—139 Jiho Yang, South Korea 69-70—139 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 72-68—140 Chase Hanna, United States 71-69—140 Adrian Meronk, Poland 72-68—140 Marcel Schneider, Germany 71-69—140 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 68-73—141 Jorge Campillo, Spain 69-72—141 Mingyu Cho, South Korea 71-70—141 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 69-72—141 Wenyi Ding, China 72-69—141 Deon Germishuys, South Africa 69-72—141 Junghwan Lee, South Korea 71-70—141 Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-70—141 Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea 69-73—142 Heemin Chang, South Korea 73-69—142 Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 70-72—142 Galam Jeon, South Korea 71-71—142 Hanmil Jung, South Korea 69-73—142 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 72-70—142 Romain Langasque, France 73-69—142 Richard Mansell, England 74-68—142 Jordan L. Smith, England 74-68—142 Clement Sordet, France 73-69—142 Andy Sullivan, England 67-75—142 Justin Walters, South Africa 73-69—142 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 72-70—142 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 71-71—142 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 73-69—142 Eunshin Park, South Korea 71-72—143 Gavin Green, Malaysia 72-71—143 Julien Guerrier, France 72-71—143 Inhoi Hur, South Korea 74-69—143 Oliver Wilson, England 73-70—143 Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea 74-69—143 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 70-73—143 Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea 68-75—143 Sungkug Park, South Korea 72-71—143 Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 70-73—143 Mikko Korhonen, Finland 77-67—144 Daniel Gavins, England 74-70—144 Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea 73-71—144 Wu Ashun, China 73-71—144 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 76-68—144 Alexander Levy, France 73-71—144 Yongjun Bae, South Korea 72-72—144 Jaeho Kim, South Korea 71-73—144 Joshua Lee, United States 76-68—144 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 74-70—144 Matthieu Pavon, France 72-72—144 Marcus Armitage, England 74-70—144 Hao-Tong Li, China 78-66—144 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 72-72—144 Daniel Brown, England 71-73—144 James Morrison, England 75-69—144 Shaun Norris, South Africa 80-WD Soomin Lee, South Korea 80-WD Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 75-WD Matthew Jordan, England 81-WD Doyeon Hwang, South Korea WD-WD

Missed Cut

Todd Clements, England 73-72—145 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 74-71—145 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 73-72—145 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 74-71—145 David Horsey, England 73-72—145 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 75-70—145 John Parry, England 71-74—145 David Ravetto, France 74-71—145 Freddy Schott, Germany 77-68—145 Matthew Southgate, England 72-73—145 Gunner Wiebe, United States 74-71—145 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 70-76—146 John Catlin, United States 72-74—146 Louis De Jager, South Africa 76-70—146 Kazuki Higa, Japan 72-74—146 Gary Hurley, Ireland 75-71—146 Yunseok Kang, South Korea 72-74—146 Minjun Kim, South Korea 75-71—146 Alexander Knappe, Germany 68-78—146 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 72-74—146 David Law, Scotland 69-77—146 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 74-72—146 Kyongjun Moon, South Korea 74-72—146 Kalle Samooja, Finland 75-71—146 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 70-76—146 Paul Waring, England 71-75—146 Wil Besseling, Netherlands 73-74—147 Sungmin Cho, South Korea 77-70—147 Minchel Choi, South Korea 74-73—147 Bryce Easton, South Africa 73-74—147 Seungsu Han, South Korea 73-74—147 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 74-73—147 Jaemin Hwang, South Korea 73-74—147 Seonghyeon Jeon, South Korea 76-71—147 Yeongsu Kim, South Korea 70-77—147 Jaekyeong Lee, South Korea 75-72—147 Zander Lombard, South Africa 74-73—147 Marcel Siem, Germany 71-76—147 Martin Simonsen, Denmark 73-74—147 John Axelsen, Denmark 76-72—148 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 77-71—148 Wooyoung Cho, South Korea 73-75—148 Jinho Choi, South Korea 72-76—148 Jens Dantorp, Sweden 75-73—148 Manu Gandas, India 74-74—148 Hongtaek Kim, South Korea 73-75—148 Guntaek Koh, South Korea 69-79—148 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 72-76—148 Sang-hee Lee, South Korea 74-74—148 Matthew Baldwin, England 76-73—149 Calum Hill, Scotland 75-74—149 Jinsung Kim, South Korea 75-74—149 Bongsub Kim, South Korea 79-70—149 Taeho Kim, South Korea 76-73—149 Taehoon Kim, South Korea 73-76—149 Minkyu Kim, South Korea 77-72—149 Dongmin Lee, South Korea 76-73—149 Richard T. Lee, Canada 73-76—149 Taehee Lee, South Korea 72-77—149 Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark 79-71—150 Wonjoon Lee, Australia 71-79—150 Sanghun Shin, South Korea 81-69—150 Johannes Veerman, United States 74-76—150 Sungho Yun, South Korea 75-75—150 Doyeob Mun, South Korea 76-75—151 Jun-Seok Lee, Australia 78-74—152 Gyeongjun Lee, South Korea 76-76—152 Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 77-76—153 Osang Kwon, South Korea 74-79—153 Daihan Lee, South Korea 77-76—153 Jack Senior, England 77-76—153 Yoseop Seo, South Korea 76-77—153 Junsung Kim, South Korea 78-76—154 Christoffer Bring, Denmark 77-78—155 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 82-73—155 Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland 76-81—157 Nacho Elvira, Spain 75-83—158 Dongeun Kim, South Korea 76-83—159 Dong Seop Maeng, South Korea 76-83—159

