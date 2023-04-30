2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
Knicks’ Randle misses Game 1 vs Heat with sprained ankle

The Associated Press

April 30, 2023, 12:29 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle missed Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat on Sunday because of a sprained left ankle.

Randle was originally hurt late in the regular season, missing the final five games, before returning for the first round against Cleveland. But he was hurt again in the clinching Game 5 and missed the second half.

Randle had done little since the Knicks returned to practice. He went through a workout Sunday morning at Madison Square Garden and coach Tom Thibodeau said he was a game-time decision, but the Knicks ruled him out about 45 minutes before tipoff.

Quentin Grimes is back after missing the last two games with a bruised shoulder, but the Knicks kept Josh Hart in the starting lineup at guard. Obi Toppin started in place of Randle.

