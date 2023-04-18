Knicks guard Hart active for Game 2 despite ankle injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — New York Knicks versatile guard Josh Hart is active for Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on…

CLEVELAND (AP) — New York Knicks versatile guard Josh Hart is active for Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night after being slowed the past few days by a sprained left ankle.

Hart rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter of New York’s Game 1 win Saturday.

He scored 17 points, added 10 rebounds and made a big 3-pointer in the final minutes as the Knicks stole Cleveland’s home-court advantage with a 101-97 victory.

Hart was limited in practice Monday and was listed as doubtful before being upgraded to questionable following the Knicks’ morning shootaround.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Hart’s ankle responded well to rest and treatment.

The Knicks are 18-8 — and 2-0 against Cleveland — since Hart joined them in February, coming over in a trade with Portland. The 28-year-old averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 25 regular-season games with New York.

