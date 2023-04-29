Kara leads Orlando City to 2-0 victory over Galaxy

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ercan Kara had a goal and an assist to power Orlando City to a 2-0 victory…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ercan Kara had a goal and an assist to power Orlando City to a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Orlando City (4-3-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Kara in the 38th minute. Michael Halliday and Antônio Carlos picked up assists on Kara’s first netter of the season.

Orlando City upped its lead to 2-0 when Facundo Torres took passes from Martín Ojeda and Kara and scored in the 57th minute.

Orlando City snapped a three-match skid at home. Orlando City has lost 11 matches at home since the start of last season after losing just 12 times in Orlando in the previous three seasons combined.

The Galaxy (1-5-3) were coming off their first win of the season. LA had gone 3-0-2 in its previous five road matches against Eastern Conference teams. The Galaxy are 0-3-2 away from home this season.

The Galaxy had a 15-14 edge in shots, but Orlando City took six shots on goal to just three for LA.

Pedro Gallese totaled three saves for Orlando City. Jonathan Klinsmann saved four shots for LA.

The teams each had three victories in six all-time match-ups. The visitors won the previous two matches by 1-0 scores after 20 goals were scored in the first four meetings.

The Galaxy return home to host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Orlando City travels to play Montreal on Saturday.

