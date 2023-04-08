Kansas State Wildcats and Montana State Bobcats meet in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Montana State Bobcats (25-9, 15-3 Big Sky) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (23-9, 11-7 Big 12) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 9:40…

Montana State Bobcats (25-9, 15-3 Big Sky) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (23-9, 11-7 Big 12)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -8; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats and Montana State Bobcats square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Wildcats are 11-7 against Big 12 opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Kansas State is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 75.5 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Bobcats’ record in Big Sky action is 15-3. Montana State is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.7 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Raequan Battle is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 17.4 points. Jubrile Belo is averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

