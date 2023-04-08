Kansas State takes on Montana State in first round of NCAA Tournament

Montana State Bobcats (25-9, 15-3 Big Sky) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (23-9, 11-7 Big 12) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 9:40…

Montana State Bobcats (25-9, 15-3 Big Sky) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (23-9, 11-7 Big 12)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -8.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats and Montana State Bobcats play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Wildcats’ record in Big 12 games is 11-7, and their record is 12-2 against non-conference opponents. Kansas State leads the Big 12 with 16.8 assists per game led by Markquis Nowell averaging 7.6.

The Bobcats’ record in Big Sky games is 15-3. Montana State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nowell is averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wildcats. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 16.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Raequan Battle is scoring 17.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

